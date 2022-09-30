Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women’s World Cup. This was one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history in the World Cup that now has won 11 gold medals. They’ve also won four straight gold medals for the first time. This was the biggest win in a gold-medal game, surpassing the 20-point wins that the Americans had done twice. China, a rising power in women’s basketball, won its first medal since the 1994 World Cup when the team also took the silver. Host Australia defeated Canada 95-65 to win the bronze medal, led by 41-year-old Lauren Jackson’s 30 points.
FOX Sports
Top 50 Players at 2022 World Cup, No. 49: Yunus Musah
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Although Yunus Musah is one of the newer additions to the USMNT player pool, he's quickly made himself an invaluable piece of Gregg Berhalter's three-man midfield.
FIFA・
KTVZ
Higuaín’s late goal lifts Miami over Toronto FC 1-0
TORONTO (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored in the 86th minute to give Miami a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC. Miami (13-13-6) has won two straight, each on the road, and is tied with Orlando City for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 45 points. Miami concludes it regular season with home matches against Orlando City and Montreal. Higuaín tapped in his shot just inside the right post and into the back of the net for his 14th goal of the season. Higuaín has scored 12 goals in his last 14 matches.
MLS・
BBC
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reaffirms commitment to European Super League
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reaffirmed his club's commitment to a European Super League (ESL) and says football does not recognise that the game in its present form is "sick". Real were one of 12 European clubs to sign up to the ESL in April 2021 but it collapsed...
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford boss urges team to keep standards high following 4-0 win at Stoke
Watford boss Slaven Bilic said his players now face the challenge of maintaining the standards they have set themselves after a 4-0 win at Stoke. The former Croatia, West Ham and West Brom boss was appointed last Wednesday after the sacking of Rob Edwards. He only had a few days...
Diego Costa bringing ‘good vibes’ to Wolves in quest to climb Premier League table
Diego Costa can help Wolves climb into mid-table by the World Cup, according to manager Bruno Lage.The former Chelsea striker signed for the club earlier in September and could make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash against fellow strugglers West Ham.Costa left Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro back in January and has not played a match since but Lage has been impressed by the effect he has had on the squad in training during the international break.“I think all the team, you can see now they have a striker training, we can see the good vibes and the good energy...
Aggressive Arsenal’s win over Tottenham marked the day Man City discovered their closes Premier League title rivals
ARSENAL announced themselves as a legitimate threat to Manchester City's Premier League crown after mercilessly slaying rivals Tottenham 3-1 at the Emirates. Heading into the North London Derby, you'd have to go back 16 league matches to find the last time a visiting team left with three points. It was...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Landon Donovan saves the day vs. Algeria
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Landon Donovan's unforgettable goal vs. Algeria in 2010. Sixty years after Joe Gaetjens...
MLS・
Comments / 0