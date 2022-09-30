Read full article on original website
Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware. In response, Twitter said it intends to close...
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second time
Twitter has confirmed that Elon Musk has offered to buy the company for a second time this year.The website said in a statement that it plans to agree to the offer at 54.20 dollars (£47.23) per share, the same price Mr Musk previously put forward.The total value of the deal would be 44 billion dollars (£38.3 billion).A spokesperson for Twitter said: “We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC. The intention of the company is to close the transaction at 54.20 dollars per share.”Twitter’s stock surged 22.2% to 52 dollars (£45.31) after the...
