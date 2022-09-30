ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Texas A&M football: Time is running out for Fisher at A&M

Where do you go from here if you are Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher? What should his plans be for the future of the program after being totally outclassed by Mississippi State in the Aggies’ 1st true road game of the season? What are we to make of the 42-24 defeat in Starkville on Saturday?
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WJTV 12

Mississippi University for Women considers rebranding

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Forty years after Mississippi University for Women started enrolling men, its president says the school should consider choosing a more inclusive name. Previous attempts to remove “women” from the name, including the most recent one in 2009, have brought strong backlash from alumni of the school, nicknamed the W. Men make […]
COLUMBUS, MS
KBTX.com

Pour one out for this Bryan Legend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof Winery and Resort began operations in Bryan, TX in 1977 with a single-acre experimental vineyard. Now, they are one of the largest producers of 100% Texas wines and the 4th largest Texas winery. The team at Messina Hof just finished harvesting the grapes, and...
BRYAN, TX
insitebrazosvalley.com

Century Square to welcome new breakfast eatery

Houston-based Midway, a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce Uptown Brunch is bringing a taste of The Big Easy to Century Square, the 60-acre mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University. Inspired by Uptown New Orleans and the Garden District, Uptown Brunch will occupy an 1,898-square-foot space adjacent to Harvest Coffee Bar.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for missing endangered woman

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
CAMERON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS

North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it to 911. Smoke is heavy tonight off FM 830. This is from the fire. Firefighters are on the scene monitoring it.
WILLIS, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,499,000

This STUNNING new home nestled on a secluded 7.76-acre cul-de-sac that features an idyllic setting, manicured grounds and private 2-acre stocked pond. The custom 5,572SF 3 bed, 3.5 bath home is impeccably designed flaunting a standing seam metal roof, fully insulated 3 car garage, and custom wood accents throughout. Stained concrete floors carry you through the home and an expansive living room presenting 26’ vaulted ceilings, a full masonry fireplace with steel surround, and Massive Windsor windows invite in copious natural light. The kitchen showcases custom Kent Moore cabinets, Quartz counter tops, a butler’s pantry, appliance garage, and top of the line Monogram appliances. Enjoy the Master Suite with patio access, his and hers walk-in closets, an oversized soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. The hand-crafted catwalk allows access to two upstairs bedrooms with en-suite baths and a game room. A separated office offers privacy, built in cabinetry, and outdoor access. From the versatile indoor/outdoor party room, step outside into an entertainer’s paradise with a covered patio, fireplace, fully equipped outdoor kitchen and a pool/spa area with swim up bar. The detached guest house barndo is 1,000SF 2BR/1BA with a full masonry fireplace, stately vaulted ceilings, and a fully equipped kitchen. Attached carport, 1,625SF insulated shop with rollup doors, & a 40’X20’ lean plus 25'X25' car port, perfect for all of your toys. This is a once in a lifetime dream home!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TRUCK AND ITS OWNER

The Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vehicle and its owner. The vehicle is a white Ford F-150 pick up truck with a bull style aftermarket front bumper that appears to have been recently purchased due to a dealer style front license plate.
KBTX.com

High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan. Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver in a Ford F150 around 8:30 p.m. A Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the truck over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, but the driver refused to stop. An almost four mile high-speed chase ensued with the driver steering into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights.
BRYAN, TX

