Texas A&M Aggies Drop Out of AP Top 25 After Loss to Mississippi State
Texas A&M has fallen out of the AP Poll this weekend after their 42-24 loss to Mississippi State.
Texas A&M football: Time is running out for Fisher at A&M
Where do you go from here if you are Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher? What should his plans be for the future of the program after being totally outclassed by Mississippi State in the Aggies’ 1st true road game of the season? What are we to make of the 42-24 defeat in Starkville on Saturday?
Mississippi State WR Caleb Ducking celebrates opening TD with appropriately-themed dance
Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking has been watching a lot of Jaylen Waddle highlights. Ducking hauled in a touchdown to put the Bulldogs on the board against Texas A&M Saturday, celebrating with a waddle to honor his waddle-themed name. It was Jaylen Waddle, the former Alabama receiver and current...
Mississippi University for Women considers rebranding
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Forty years after Mississippi University for Women started enrolling men, its president says the school should consider choosing a more inclusive name. Previous attempts to remove “women” from the name, including the most recent one in 2009, have brought strong backlash from alumni of the school, nicknamed the W. Men make […]
Pour one out for this Bryan Legend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof Winery and Resort began operations in Bryan, TX in 1977 with a single-acre experimental vineyard. Now, they are one of the largest producers of 100% Texas wines and the 4th largest Texas winery. The team at Messina Hof just finished harvesting the grapes, and...
Century Square to welcome new breakfast eatery
Houston-based Midway, a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce Uptown Brunch is bringing a taste of The Big Easy to Century Square, the 60-acre mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University. Inspired by Uptown New Orleans and the Garden District, Uptown Brunch will occupy an 1,898-square-foot space adjacent to Harvest Coffee Bar.
Search underway for missing endangered woman
BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS
North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it to 911. Smoke is heavy tonight off FM 830. This is from the fire. Firefighters are on the scene monitoring it.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,499,000
This STUNNING new home nestled on a secluded 7.76-acre cul-de-sac that features an idyllic setting, manicured grounds and private 2-acre stocked pond. The custom 5,572SF 3 bed, 3.5 bath home is impeccably designed flaunting a standing seam metal roof, fully insulated 3 car garage, and custom wood accents throughout. Stained concrete floors carry you through the home and an expansive living room presenting 26’ vaulted ceilings, a full masonry fireplace with steel surround, and Massive Windsor windows invite in copious natural light. The kitchen showcases custom Kent Moore cabinets, Quartz counter tops, a butler’s pantry, appliance garage, and top of the line Monogram appliances. Enjoy the Master Suite with patio access, his and hers walk-in closets, an oversized soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. The hand-crafted catwalk allows access to two upstairs bedrooms with en-suite baths and a game room. A separated office offers privacy, built in cabinetry, and outdoor access. From the versatile indoor/outdoor party room, step outside into an entertainer’s paradise with a covered patio, fireplace, fully equipped outdoor kitchen and a pool/spa area with swim up bar. The detached guest house barndo is 1,000SF 2BR/1BA with a full masonry fireplace, stately vaulted ceilings, and a fully equipped kitchen. Attached carport, 1,625SF insulated shop with rollup doors, & a 40’X20’ lean plus 25'X25' car port, perfect for all of your toys. This is a once in a lifetime dream home!
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Grimes County closed southbound Highway 6 south of Navasota Saturday night because of a crash involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened Saturday where Highway 6 and Business 6 intersect. A witness told KBTX that the cab of the 18-wheeler completely separated from the trailer.
SCAM ALERT: Fake 'Brazos County Collections' number asking for bank info
The Brazos County Collections office is reminding the public that they do not call anyone asking for their banking information.
BRENHAM POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TRUCK AND ITS OWNER
The Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vehicle and its owner. The vehicle is a white Ford F-150 pick up truck with a bull style aftermarket front bumper that appears to have been recently purchased due to a dealer style front license plate.
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan. Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver in a Ford F150 around 8:30 p.m. A Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the truck over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, but the driver refused to stop. An almost four mile high-speed chase ensued with the driver steering into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights.
Bryan Man Arrested By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Following A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Three Vehicle Crash
A 33 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the third time in seven months and the 14th time in 15 years. Prentiss Phillips was arrested last week after leading a high speed chase and causing a multiple vehicle crash while he was driving while intoxicated.
Four Vehicle Crash In Bryan Leads To One Driver’s Arrest For DWI Whose Breath Alcohol Sample Was More Than Three Times The Legal Limit
A four vehicle crash in Bryan Monday evening resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers on a charge of DWI with a breath alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit. The BPD arrest report did not state if anyone was hurt from the crash at...
