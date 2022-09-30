Read full article on original website
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
WALB 10
Victim identified in Albany boarding house fire; residents picking up the pieces
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The female victim of the lethal Friday boarding house fire has now been identified. Two Albany men are also left picking up the pieces of their 100-year-old home which was right next door. People who were living in the boarding house are also displaced and mourning...
WALB 10
Part of Albany road to be closed for ditch repairs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A part of Crescent Drive in Albany will be closed for ditch repairs on Wednesday. The road closures will affect those who drive in the area from 2557 Crescent Drive to 2579 Crescent Drive along the intersections of Cherokee Drive and Rosebrier Avenue, according to the city.
wfxl.com
No explosives found after bomb threat at Cordele Cracker Barrel
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Cordele police are investigating following a bomb threat made at a local restaurant. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a bomb threat at Cracker Barrel, located at 1905 Central Avenue. Police say that the scene was secured and assistance was requested from the Perry Police Department’s...
Coroner: Authorities investigate death in Wilcox State Prison
MACON, Ga. — Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says the Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating how a prisoner died in their cell Monday. Brown says the inmate was found dead around noon today at Wilcox State Prison. She would not say if there was any visible trauma or...
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
wfxl.com
Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
wfxl.com
Two Albany firefighters taken to hospital at West Highland fire
A busy afternoon for Albany first responders Friday. The Albany Fire Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Highland Avenue just after 1:45 p.m. for a structure fire. Upon arrival smoke and flames were visible. Occupants of the home were able to get out safely. Firefighters say that...
1 dead after ‘argument gone wrong’ over seat in southeast Alabama
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One man is dead following an argument that turned violent in Henry County, Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim Danny Dale Cullins, 26, of Shorterville, and the suspect Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, of Shorterville were at a barbeque in the 3700 block of Henry County Road 57 in […]
wfxl.com
Cook County community mourning deputy who died after breaking up a fight between students
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold. CCSO says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School. Captain Arnold, with the assistance of school...
wfxl.com
Rivers Alive cleanup scheduled for 2nd weekend in October
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful announces their annual Rivers Alive Flint River clean-up effort is scheduled for this Saturday morning. Rivers Alive is a program sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Environmental Protection Division, and The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. Rivers Alive encourages cleanups along all 70,150 miles of Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands. The campaign’s intent is to create awareness of Georgia’s water resources through hands-on involvement.
wtvy.com
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder. It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over...
wfxl.com
Plane makes emergency landing after leaving Fitzgerald
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A plane has made an emergency landing on a highway in Telfair County after leaving Fitzgerald. Initial reports from the scene show a twin-engine plane landed along Highway 280 in Milan before coming to a rest just off the roadway. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms the plane is a Piper Pa-30. The pilot, Jimmy Ray, reported engine issues around 1:40 p.m. Ray was the only person on board.
wfxl.com
Community leaders sign proclamation to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- Albany and Dougherty County leaders proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month Monday afternoon at the Government Center. Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul says that in the county alone, there were 8,219 family violence calls. Of those calls, 4,597 generated reports and from those reports, there were 2,522 people arrested with a family violence related charge.
southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
Albany Herald
Wilderness Ways Girls Camp returns to the Flint
ALBANY — There is a small group of young women paddling down the Flint River this month. These folks are from the Wilderness Ways Girls Camp in Fair Play, S.C., young women on a three-week paddle down the Flint River from the Taylor County US Highway 19 Bridge to Flint River Heights north of Bainbridge.
Suspect who robbed convenience store nabbed by police
ALBANY — Albany police captured a man this week who pointed a gun at employees of the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. while robbing the store of cash and cigarettes. An Albany Police Department news release said Travis Wade entered the store and pointed a gun...
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
southgatv.com
Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
