4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Florida’s Lee County expects power to be out for a month at Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian
Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais warned residents Monday that Fort Myers Beach is a dangerous place to be at the moment and power may not be back for at least a month.
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Four Floridians were busted for allegedly looting in Lee County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their arrests come after officials warned about a "zero-tolerance" policy.
Florida trooper rescued after Hurricane Ian floodwaters wash cruiser off road
Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian trapped a Florida police officer last week, with first responders ultimately using a crane to retrieve his vehicle from a collapsed bridge.
'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024
"The View" hosts and audience members groaned on Monday after Maggie Haberman listed Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as potential 2024 running mates for Donald Trump. Co-host Ana Navarro asked Haberman who she believed Trump would ask to be his running mate if he chooses to run...
‘Monster’: Jeffrey Dahmer survivor never recovered after harrowing escape from killer, defense attorney says
Defense attorney Paul Ksicinski former client, Tracy Edwards, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment on the night of July 22, 1991.
Ana Navarro invokes Trump's dead ex-wife over McConnell remarks: One of them is 'buried in his golf course'
"The View" host Ana Navarro harshly invoked former president Donald Trump's late ex-wife while discussing his incendiary remarks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Elaine Chao on Monday, saying Ivana Trump was "buried in his golf course." "Obviously what he's trying to do here is say that those...
Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report
Russia's Belgorod nuclear submarine is no longer operating in the Arctic. NATO has warned its member countries that Putin may be testing the vessel's "doomsday" weapon.
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
Debbie Collier murder: Who is trucker mentioned in 911 call?
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier was involved in a "minor" accident on April 30 involving a driver with a suspended license, police records show.
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wore a backpack to his Florida school emblazoned with a racial slur
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz roamed the halls of the Florida school wearing an orange backpack emblazoned with a racial slur and a swastika about 16 months before the deadly rampage.
Los Angeles hit-and-run driver who mowed down mom and baby will not get early release
The California teen convicted of mowing down a mom walking her 8-month-old in a stroller will not get early release from juvenile probation camp, prosecutor says.
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
Portland woman frustrated by homeless crisis says mayor laughed off complaint: 'I don't think this is funny'
Gillian Rose joined "America's Newsroom" to bring light to the ongoing homeless crisis that she argues is not being addressed by Portland city officials.
Harry's dilemma: He ‘sacrificed’ everything for a 'normal life’ but has ‘gained very little,’ expert says
Prince Harry made a historic decision in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals to chart their own path in the U.S., but the choice has not led to the happiness and fulfillment that he may have expected, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
King Charles III may remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles due to Prince Andrew: expert
King Charles III could be changing royal titles of a few family members now that he is at the helm of the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month at the age of 96. Her Majesty, born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history...
Husband jailed for dealing fentanyl less than a month after his wife was busted on the same charges
A man in Colorado was arrested during a traffic stop on drug possession charges less than a month after his wife was arrested and charged with felony drug charges.
Austin mayor slammed by police advocates for falling asleep during fallen officer's funeral
Austin Mayor Steve Adler apologized on Monday after appearing to fall asleep at the funeral of fallen police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin.
