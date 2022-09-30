ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

‘Women’s March’ organization blasted for proclaiming they’re ‘proudly pro-abortion’: ‘The mask is off’

By Gabriel Hays
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
gravelord nito
3d ago

It's an awful sad day when woman proudly March in the streets the killing of innocent babies and try to justify their action by calling the baby a fetus... this kind of term sears the conscience a bit so when people call them murderers they can say their not... you'll one day be held accountable for this

Rob Maddox
3d ago

The Roe decision basically legalized murder, it's reversal and allowing states to debate laws concerning the issue puts the light on those who supports murdering unborn children instead of being responsible for their sexual decisions.

patriot 101
2d ago

Let this be the hill that "pro death" women end their movement on!! If your a woman, you should be proud you are able to bring life into this world!

