Armenia turns to US for support, security official accuses Azerbaijan of using 'force' to resolve disputes

Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report
Russia's Belgorod nuclear submarine is no longer operating in the Arctic. NATO has warned its member countries that Putin may be testing the vessel's "doomsday" weapon.
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024
"The View" hosts and audience members groaned on Monday after Maggie Haberman listed Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as potential 2024 running mates for Donald Trump. Co-host Ana Navarro asked Haberman who she believed Trump would ask to be his running mate if he chooses to run...
Thousands of Russian soldiers ‘surrounded by Ukraine troops’ in key Donetsk town
Thousands of Russian soldiers have been encircled by Ukrainian forces in a key occupied town in the Donetsk region, Kyiv has said. Lyman was captured by Russia in May but has come under pressure in recent days as Ukraine's troops seek to build on gains made during ongoing counter-offensives in the north and northeast of the country.
‘Monster’: Jeffrey Dahmer survivor never recovered after harrowing escape from killer, defense attorney says
Defense attorney Paul Ksicinski former client, Tracy Edwards, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment on the night of July 22, 1991.
Top Diplomat Warns Russian ‘Army of Trojan Horsemen’ Hides Among Us
Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations warned Thursday he is concerned that some men fleeing Russia to ostensibly avoid conscription might actually be Kremlin “Trojan horses” meant to wreak havoc later.“While genuine members of opposition should be considered for temporary protection in Europe and elsewhere, the army of Trojan horsemen of would-be Russian soldiers in Europe may pose a security threat, especially to neighboring countries and beyond,” the ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said.“Why should we turn a blind eye to the high probability that hundreds of thousands of conscript-refugees now infiltrating Europe [are] the same people who remained loyal &...
Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week
A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
Ana Navarro invokes Trump's dead ex-wife over McConnell remarks: One of them is 'buried in his golf course'
"The View" host Ana Navarro harshly invoked former president Donald Trump's late ex-wife while discussing his incendiary remarks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Elaine Chao on Monday, saying Ivana Trump was "buried in his golf course." "Obviously what he's trying to do here is say that those...
Russian Army at 'Breaking Point' After Putin's Lyman Defeat: Lt. General
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster said Sunday that Russia's army may be at the edge of "collapse" after it faced defeat in Lyman—the previously occupied Ukrainian city where Russian forces retreated on Saturday. The loss in Lyman, which was used as a transportation hub amid Russia's invasion,...
'Irregular presence' of nuclear-capable Russian bombers detected near Finland
An Israeli intelligence firm has detected an "irregular presence" of nuclear-capable Russian strategic bombers near Finland.
Putin Ally Bemoans War on Russia State TV: 'West Is Starting to Mock Us'
Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, nicknamed "Putin's voice" for his stridently pro-Kremlin views, expressed frustration about Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine and claimed that "the whole West is starting to mock us." Vladimir Putin is expected to formally annex four Ukrainian provinces into Russia later on Friday. The Russian military...
Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces
The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
Putin in the Bunker
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Putin announced his attempt to lay claim to eastern Ukraine with his most unhinged...
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
Ukraine Situation Report: Breakthrough In Kherson
Ukrainian flags are being raised in once Russian-occupied towns in the south as Kyiv’s forces push toward the heart of Kherson. Russian lines in the Kherson region, which has been a scene of fierce fighting as of late, are being compromised by rapidly advancing Ukrainian units, including those sporting heavy armor.
Debbie Collier murder: Who is trucker mentioned in 911 call?
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier was involved in a "minor" accident on April 30 involving a driver with a suspended license, police records show.
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
Harry's dilemma: He ‘sacrificed’ everything for a 'normal life’ but has ‘gained very little,’ expert says
Prince Harry made a historic decision in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals to chart their own path in the U.S., but the choice has not led to the happiness and fulfillment that he may have expected, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
