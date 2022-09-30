ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadowdancer andy
4d ago

She owes 8 million in legal fees, and has hired a new lawyer to fight the insurance companies regarding said fees. Who is going to pay her new lawyers fees. What a mess she has put herself in.

TVOvermind

Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Is Trying To Appeal The Johnny Depp Defamation Verdict, But There’s Another Reason Why She May Owe Millions

Though the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp concluded in June, there have been plenty of developments in the aftermath. Per the verdict, Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation and at this time, must pay Depp $10 million. Much has since been said regarding whether the actress can actually afford to shell out that kind of cash. She eventually filed an appeal but, amid this new stretch of legal proceedings, it’s looking like she could owe even more money stemming from her legal representation.
