DeSantis assists Jack Brewer Foundation with providing aid to hurricane-ravaged residents: 'No small task'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered resources including gasoline to help The Jack Brewer Foundation assist storm-ravaged Florida residents over the weekend.
CNN's Avlon claims Florida 'needs' migrants to help hurricane cleanup, rips GOP 'hypocrisy' on immigration
CNN anchor John Avlon called out the state of Florida for allegedly needing migrants to aid in hurricane cleanup after its GOP leaders relocated them weeks earlier.
MSNBC guest blames DeSantis' COVID attitude on ‘wearing masks’ for Lee County's late evacuation order
Journalist Michael Grunwald implied that Lee County’s hesitation to order an evacuation came from Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., attitude towards COVID masks and vaccines.
Hurricane Ian: Officials warn animals may be 'more visible' after storm
Florida officials have warned that wild animals may be more visible following the devastation from Hurricane Ian. Damge from the storm can impact habitats.
Ron DeSantis on the media politicizing Hurricane Ian: Floridians are 'really sick of the nonsense'
Sean Hannity spoke with Ron DeSantis about recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian and VP Harris's comments suggesting hurricane relief should take 'equity' into account.
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
BET
Devastated Black Communities In Florida Trying To Find Shelter, Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian caused major damage to the Florida gulf coast over the past week and it’s caused most communities to start the process of rebuilding. That’s particularly the case in Naples where on Friday (September 30), the City Council held a community meeting to discuss the need to “figure out a plan” for residents.
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Four Floridians were busted for allegedly looting in Lee County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their arrests come after officials warned about a "zero-tolerance" policy.
Biden to meet in person with Ron DeSantis to survey Hurricane Ian destruction
Gov. Ron DeSantis will meet President Biden in-person to debrief on recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. They haven't met since they argued over immigration.
Click10.com
Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir
MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
fox35orlando.com
Thousands still missing in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents stayed behind as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. As the death count continues to rise, many are still missing.
DeSantis points out media ‘were in Tampa’ when questioned by CNN on Lee County's late evacuation order
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pushed back against a CNN reporter who questioned him on Lee County’s decision to not have mandatory evacuation until Tuesday.
NPR
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
We're going to start the program again in Florida tonight. At least 80 people have died in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, according to the official estimate, and search and rescue crews are still going house to house in the hardest-hit areas. And no place suffered more damage in the storm than the island of Fort Myers Beach. One official has estimated that 80% of the structures will have to be rebuilt. Ian battered the barrier island with a 12-foot storm surge and winds near 150 mph. The bridge to the island was damaged in the storm and has now been closed. NPR's Greg Allen reports residents who evacuated and were briefly able to return to their homes are stunned by how little remains.
Hurricane relief supply drive spans Miami-Dade, Broward this week
MIAMI - DORAL - Tens of thousands of people are now struggling with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's western coast.That's why there is a massive relief effort underway here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. This week there will be a collection drive from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the parking lot at Dolphin Mall, then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Shops of Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines. CBS4 talked with several people who stopped by the Dolphin Mall on Monday to donate. "They are human...
Tucker Carlson: Experts are demanding you accept responsibility for these natural disasters
Guests: Candace Owens, James Harden, Bob Unanue
Click10.com
South Florida Times
VP Kamala Harris dodges question asking about dispersing Hurricane Ian relief based on 'equity'
Vice President Kamala Harris didn't answer a question asking her to clarify comments she made on Friday when she said that "equity" will be taken into account for hurricane relief.
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
Fox News
