Read full article on original website
Related
'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024
"The View" hosts and audience members groaned on Monday after Maggie Haberman listed Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as potential 2024 running mates for Donald Trump. Co-host Ana Navarro asked Haberman who she believed Trump would ask to be his running mate if he chooses to run...
‘Monster’: Jeffrey Dahmer survivor never recovered after harrowing escape from killer, defense attorney says
Defense attorney Paul Ksicinski former client, Tracy Edwards, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment on the night of July 22, 1991.
Ana Navarro invokes Trump's dead ex-wife over McConnell remarks: One of them is 'buried in his golf course'
"The View" host Ana Navarro harshly invoked former president Donald Trump's late ex-wife while discussing his incendiary remarks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Elaine Chao on Monday, saying Ivana Trump was "buried in his golf course." "Obviously what he's trying to do here is say that those...
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Los Angeles hit-and-run driver who mowed down mom and baby will not get early release
The California teen convicted of mowing down a mom walking her 8-month-old in a stroller will not get early release from juvenile probation camp, prosecutor says.
Jesse Watters presses Stephen A. Smith over defending Kamala Harris: ‘So you're saying it's Biden's fault?'
Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith argued that President Kamala Harris has been limited by opportunities in the White House to showcase her intellegence.
Harry's dilemma: He ‘sacrificed’ everything for a 'normal life’ but has ‘gained very little,’ expert says
Prince Harry made a historic decision in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals to chart their own path in the U.S., but the choice has not led to the happiness and fulfillment that he may have expected, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.
Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report
Russia's Belgorod nuclear submarine is no longer operating in the Arctic. NATO has warned its member countries that Putin may be testing the vessel's "doomsday" weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Debbie Collier murder: Who is trucker mentioned in 911 call?
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier was involved in a "minor" accident on April 30 involving a driver with a suspended license, police records show.
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King Charles III may remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles due to Prince Andrew: expert
King Charles III could be changing royal titles of a few family members now that he is at the helm of the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month at the age of 96. Her Majesty, born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history...
Texas nurse fired for refusing 'implicit bias' training: 'Very degrading to the profession'
Texas nurse Laura Morgan joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she opposed "implicit bias" training which cost her job, and called the training "degrading."
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wore a backpack to his Florida school emblazoned with a racial slur
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz roamed the halls of the Florida school wearing an orange backpack emblazoned with a racial slur and a swastika about 16 months before the deadly rampage.
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
Politico report claims DeSantis is asking for emergency aid from 'the president's wallet'
Politico was blasted on Twitter Monday for claiming Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is asking for Hurricane Ian relief money from “the president’s wallet.”
'The Daily Show' roasts Kamala Harris with satirical video comparing her to the main character in 'Veep'
The famous Comedy Central show lampooned Vice President Kamala Harris' jumbled rhetoric with a Twitter video comparing her to the main character in "Veep."
Fox News
830K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0