Ginger Minj, Manila Luzon: 'Dragstravaganza' goes beyond 'Drag Race'

By Fred Topel
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Former RuPaul 's Drag Race contestants Ginger Minj and Manila Luzon said their new special, Dragstravaganza , premiering Saturday on Hulu, allows them to expand on their Drag Race performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iEio_0iGwY58T00
Monet X Change (L) and Ginger Minj host "Huluween Dragstravganza." Photo courtesy of Hulu

Minj hosts the special with Monet X Change, and Luzon is one of the performers in several variety acts.

"We get to go onto a show like [ Drag Race ] and just be ourselves, represent who we are and not play a scripted role," Luzon told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "One of the greatest things about it is the representation of who we are."

Both Minj and Luzon appeared in various seasons of Drag Race, Drag Race: Untucked, Drag Race All Stars and Drag Race All Stars: Untucked . Minj said she is ready for the performance of Dragstravaganza without worrying about reality.

"Now that we've done that, it's fun to play the scripted version," Minj said. "You know who we are. Now, let us put some fake blood on and sing songs."

Minj and X Change participate in musical numbers with the entire cast. Luzon is one of many drag performers in the sketches the hosts introduce.

Minj said she had four days to prepare and perform her Dragstravaganza segments.

"The first day, we recorded the tracks," Minj said. "Then we learned the choreography. Two days were filming."

Luzon said she had one week of rehearsals and another week of filming.

"It was a lot of fun to get to spend those two weeks celebrating Halloween in the middle of summer," Luzon said. "It's like we get the VIP tickets. We get to celebrate early."

One of Luzon's songs is "The Next American Slasher," which she performs with Jujubee and Mo Heart.

"It was a lot of fun to go into that psycho killer part of my personality and bring that out in my drag," Luzon said.

Kesha performs one song in the special, too. Both Minj and Luzon said they fangirled over Kesha.

"She just stopped to be like, 'Oh, I just want to say you look so beautiful today,'" Minj said. "Then I turned around and went, 'You're Kesha. You think I'm beautiful? Thank you very much, but thank you even more.' She's so sweet."

Since Drag Race , Minj also filmed a role in Hocus Pocus 2 . Luzon also appeared in the film God Save the Queens , and both continue to appear in music videos.

Both said they would return to Drag Race if asked, but Luzon praised the additional opportunities they have until then.

"We're really excited that there's a lot more opportunities for us drag queens on TV and in movies," Luzon said.

Minj added that filming scripted shows relieves the pressure of the reality TV eliminations.

"It's nice to be a part of something where we can't get sent home," Minj said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

UPI News

In photos: 'Mama' Cass Elliot is honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Late singer and actress Cass Elliot, of The Mamas & the Papas, was posthumously honored with the 2,735th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during an unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday. Elliot's daughter Owen Elliot-Kugell, Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas, musician Stephen Stills and more attended the event. Elliot died at the age of 32 in 1974.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Lion King,’ ‘Dune’ Oscar-Winning Composer Hans Zimmer to be Celebrated With BBC Documentary

The life and work of Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning composer of “The Lion King” and “Dune: Part One,” will be celebrated in BBC Two documentary “Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel.” The 60-minute film looks back at Zimmer’s 40-year journey from post-war Germany to Hollywood royalty. It will seek to reveal the musical secrets of Zimmer over a career that includes scores for films “Rain Man,” “Pirates of The Caribbean,” “Gladiator,” “No Time To Die,” “The Dark Knight,” “Batman Begins” and “The Thin Red Line” plus the music he created for BBC Studios Natural History films, including “Planet Earth II,”...
MOVIES
