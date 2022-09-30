Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
WATCH | Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn
WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. WATCH | Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies...
Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies, from Kentucky coal miner’s daughter to pinnacle of music
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she...
South Central KY County Welcomes Film Crew for October TV-Movie Shoot
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
WLWT 5
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed
Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would go quick, but not that...
townandtourist.com
45 Things To Do in Kentucky with Kids (Water Fun, Museums & Parks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Planning your next trip with the kiddos, but worried about keeping them entertained? No need to worry, Kentucky has something for everyone, regardless of their age. Whether you’re looking for a fun bonding experience, or hoping to teach them a bit about history, Kentucky has it and more.
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
SZA bought out entire threater for ‘The Woman King’
Songstress SZA bought out the entire theater in New Jersey in order for moviegoers watch The Woman King for free this past weekend. The 32-year-old “All the Stars” singer, who was born in St. Louis as Solána Imani Rowe, impassionately pleaded with her fellow urbanites to get to the theater to see the film about female African warriors who defended their kingdom.
WHAS11
'He wasn't even allowed on the phone': Kentucky mother speaks out against domestic violence
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — About 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 10 men have experienced some kind of domestic violence between an intimate partner, according to the CDC. Dennis Devers Jr. was supposedly killed by his wife in October 2021. His mom, Geraldine Devers, said he was a family man who loved horses but he had started to become distant after meeting his wife.
wkyufm.org
'I think it's doing some good:' Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine opens in Hardin County
A vending machine outside a police department in Hardin County isn’t dispensing chips and soda, but instead providing a lifesaving drug. The Vine Grove Police Department is home to Kentucky’s first Narcan vending machine. The nasal spray is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Police...
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
Miss GA USA and Miss GA Teen USA share journey leading up to the big stage
Rolling out was able to sit down with Georgia royalty, Miss GA USA, Holly Haynes, and Miss GA Teen USA, Courtney Smith at their send-off pool party right before leaving for Reno, Nevada. With only days away from the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants, these ladies revealed their...
What Taylor Hale said as 1st Black woman to win ‘Big Brother’ (video)
Taylor Hale made history on Sept. 25 as the first Black woman to win CBS‘ “Big Brother.” Hale, a 27-year-old stylist from Michigan, won on the show’s 24th season. Along with the historic announcement, Hale’s finale speech also received praise from social media. “I am...
Escaped Connecticut inmate captured during his birthday party in Georgia
On Oct. 1, 2022, a fugitive on the run from Connecticut was arrested in McDonough, Georgia, at his birthday party. Forenza Murphy, 31, was taken into custody after deputies received a tip that he was at a family member’s house celebrating. Murphy left the Connecticut Department of Corrections left...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
clayconews.com
Apply Today to Serve Kentucky as a Trooper Beginning 2023 Increased Salary and Pension available
LONDON), KY – Seeking Kentuckians to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper. Applications are currently being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. KSP offers one of the top five highest starting salaries...
lakercountry.com
Fall burn ban now in effect
With fall forest fire season beginning, the Kentucky Division of Forestry has issued a statewide burn ban that is now in effect through December 15. Under the ban, no burning is allowed 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The law states that it is unlawful for any person to set fire to to any flammable material capable of spreading fire located in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., or when the ground is covered in snow.
