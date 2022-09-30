ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WATCH | Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn

WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. WATCH | Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies...
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
Louisville, KY
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed

Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would go quick, but not that...
townandtourist.com

45 Things To Do in Kentucky with Kids (Water Fun, Museums & Parks!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Planning your next trip with the kiddos, but worried about keeping them entertained? No need to worry, Kentucky has something for everyone, regardless of their age. Whether you’re looking for a fun bonding experience, or hoping to teach them a bit about history, Kentucky has it and more.
Jack Harlow
Bryson Tiller
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
rolling out

SZA bought out entire threater for ‘The Woman King’

Songstress SZA bought out the entire theater in New Jersey in order for moviegoers watch The Woman King for free this past weekend. The 32-year-old “All the Stars” singer, who was born in St. Louis as Solána Imani Rowe, impassionately pleaded with her fellow urbanites to get to the theater to see the film about female African warriors who defended their kingdom.
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
lakercountry.com

Fall burn ban now in effect

With fall forest fire season beginning, the Kentucky Division of Forestry has issued a statewide burn ban that is now in effect through December 15. Under the ban, no burning is allowed 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The law states that it is unlawful for any person to set fire to to any flammable material capable of spreading fire located in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., or when the ground is covered in snow.
