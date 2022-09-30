Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90
Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Are More Rambunctious Than Ever These Days
Carrie Underwood has her hands full at home, and she's outnumbered! Between her husband, Mike, and her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, it's a house filled with masculinity — and bodily functions. "They’re seven and three. Everything with them is farts and wrestling," she tells Country Countdown...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband, Brendan, Reveals His Favorite Song of Hers
With 10 albums under her belt, Miranda Lambert has a wealth of music — both hits and album tracks — for fans to choose from. Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently revealed his personal favorite of her tunes. In a recent interview with Vulture, Lambert asks her husband about...
Gabby Barrett Opens Up About Touring With Jason Aldean While Pregnant With Second Child: ‘I Just Took It Week by Week’
Gabby Barrett did it. The country music hitmaker of songs including "I Hope," "The Good Ones" and "Pick Me Up" safely made it through the entirety of Jason Aldean’s Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour while carrying her second child safely in her growing belly. And her husband, Cade Foehner,...
Doobie Brothers Founding Member John Hartman Dead at 72
Musician John Hartman, who helped found the Doobie Brothers and served as their drummer on most of their biggest hits, has died. According to multiple media reports, Hartman died at the age of 72. The date, cause and circumstances of his death have not been revealed publicly. The Doobie Brothers...
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Carrie Underwood Recalls Her Sassy First Meeting With Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn was a trailblazer in country music and a woman who opened many doors for other females in the industry. After leaning of Lynn's death on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Carrie Underwood expressed her gratitude for the path the legend carved. She also shared her first encounter with Lynn in a hilarious story.
This World War II Veteran Had One Wish for His 100th Birthday
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Maren Morris, + more!
Naomi Judd Police Investigation Won’t Be Publicly Released (For Now)
An August court ruling that police must release their investigation into the death of Naomi Judd has been withdrawn, but the fate of the audio and video captured on April 30 and after is still very much in question. Last Thursday (Sept. 29), Tennessee's Supreme Court vacated an Aug. 31...
Luke Bryan Is Planning to Slow Down His Career for His Boys
Like many country artists, Luke Bryan is constantly working on balancing his career and his personal life. The "Up" singer is juggling tours, festivals, a Las Vegas residency and judging American Idol. Not to mention, in November he will be adding CMA Awards host to that pile!. It can be...
Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About Giving Custody of Her Daughter to Her Ex-Husband
Hayden Panettiere is opening up about the painful decision to turn over custody of her daughter, Kaya, to her ex-husband, Wladimir Klitschko. The actress, who starred in country music drama, Nashville, shared details about the difficult situation on a recent episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch. Panettiere gave...
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
A Kenny Chesney Song Helped Ashton Kutcher Confess His Love to Mila Kunis
Lady A said it best: "It's crazy what a song can do." For celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, a song might be the reason they're married! And that song belongs to Kenny Chesney, Kutcher reveals. The actor invited Chesney to join him for an unconventional interview recently. Kutcher...
Carly Pearce Loved Working With One of Her ‘Real Friends’ on Her Kelsea Ballerini Collaboration
Kelsea Ballerini's new Subject to Change album includes a collaboration with not one, but two powerhouse female vocalists: Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson. The song is called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, Pearce admitted that the drinks were, indeed, flowing during their recording session — but Ballerini wasn't the one who was imbibing.
Wynonna Judd Thinks Ahead to Touring Without Naomi: ‘I’m Gonna Be Angry Because She’s Not There’
In her first televised interview since Naomi Judd's death in late April, Wynonna Judd contemplates the fast-approaching eventuality of getting on stage for The Judds' final tour without her mom. "As I walk out on stage that first night, I'll probably say something like, 'It's not supposed to be like...
Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour
Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
