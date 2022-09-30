Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Outlasts Cheyenne East in a Great 4A Football Game
It was a battle of the two top-ranked teams in 4A on Friday night as #2 Sheridan played host to #1 Cheyenne East. It was a contrast in offensive styles as Cheyenne East plays fast and Sheridan is a bit more deliberate. East took it right to Sheridan in the first quarter with a 14-yard pass from Cam Hayes to Garet Schlabs to make it 7-0 and that was followed by Hayes with a 2-yard run for a score to bump the T-Bird lead to 14.
Tongue River Football Postgame Remarks
Tongue River is aiming for a playoff spot for the first time since 2016 and they have solidified their chances with a 48-13 win over Torrington on Friday to get to 6-0 on the year. This program has some gifted athletes, some of which had a big part in the Eagles winning the 2A State Track championship in 2021.
Tongue River Knocks off Torrington to Remain Unbeaten
One of the most athletic teams in 2A football this year is Tongue River and they are 6 for 6 on the year following a 48-13 win over Torrington on Friday in Dayton. Torrington made a few plays to open some eyes in the first half as Graysen Shields caught a touchdown pass from Bryce Hager and returned a kickoff nearly the length of the field for a touchdown. Tongue River also found the end zone a few times in the first half as Nate Guimond had a 31-yard run for a score and the Eagles had a big rally in the last 1 minute of the first half.
roadtirement.com
Wyoming’s Ten Sleep Canyon
The scenery in Wyoming is absolutely stunning. On one of our trips West we were driving in Wyoming on Highway 16 through the Big Horn Mountains. We were heading from Buffalo on our way to Yellowstone National Park. On the way we found ourselves climbing up to and descending from the Powder River Pass (elevation 9666) which was frankly at times a white knuckle affair!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan Media
WYDOT Working On I-90 Slide Repairs South Of Sheridan
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor High Country Construction have begun work on permanent repairs to two significant slides along portions of I-90 south of Sheridan. A mid-October snow storm in 2021 resulted in the loss of roughly 175 feet of shoulder and guardrail at mile marker 29.31...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
644
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0