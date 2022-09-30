One of the most athletic teams in 2A football this year is Tongue River and they are 6 for 6 on the year following a 48-13 win over Torrington on Friday in Dayton. Torrington made a few plays to open some eyes in the first half as Graysen Shields caught a touchdown pass from Bryce Hager and returned a kickoff nearly the length of the field for a touchdown. Tongue River also found the end zone a few times in the first half as Nate Guimond had a 31-yard run for a score and the Eagles had a big rally in the last 1 minute of the first half.

DAYTON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO