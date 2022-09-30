ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch Co School District’s Graduating Class of 2022 Beat National Average on SAT, Georgia Students Outperform for Fifth Year in a Row

13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It was unjustified': Mother asks why Houston County deputies shot, killed her son. A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia housing stock fails to keep pace with demand

ATLANTA — Georgia’s housing supply — especially affordable housing — is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers last week. A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

45th Annual East Georgia Marching Band Championship taking place at Statesboro High School Oct. 29

Come one, come all and experience the local premier band competition this fall!. The Statesboro High School Band will be hosting its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition on October 29th, 2022. The event will be held in the SHS football stadium and will begin promptly at 11am and go until the awards ceremony concludes at 9:30pm that evening.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Growth at Brunswick Port spurs expansion

Georgia Port Authority (GPA) is reporting substantial growth, new partnerships and additional investment at Port Brunswick. With more than two dozen major auto manufacturers already utilizing the Colonel’s Island port, Nissan North America has also chosen the Port of Brunswick as its new point of entry. “We are pleased...
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Southeast Georgia prepares for Ian’s impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and emergency management officials met in Savannah Thursday to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. A state of emergency went into effect at 7 a.m. for all 159 of Georgia’s counties, making state resources...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Florida evacuees return to Hurricane Ian aftermath

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many Florida residents who evacuated to Georgia when Hurricane Ian approached are headed back home now. Most of those Floridians evacuated as early as Tuesday and stayed in hotels across South Georgia only to sit and watch the devastation happening back at their homes. “It was...
FLORIDA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA
wabe.org

Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE

