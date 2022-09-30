Bulloch Co School District’s Graduating Class of 2022 Beat National Average on SAT, Georgia Students Outperform for Fifth Year in a Row

Read full article on original website
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It was unjustified': Mother asks why Houston County deputies shot, killed her son. A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.
Albany Herald
Georgia housing stock fails to keep pace with demand
ATLANTA — Georgia’s housing supply — especially affordable housing — is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers last week. A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.
WRDW-TV
Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
45th Annual East Georgia Marching Band Championship taking place at Statesboro High School Oct. 29
Come one, come all and experience the local premier band competition this fall!. The Statesboro High School Band will be hosting its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition on October 29th, 2022. The event will be held in the SHS football stadium and will begin promptly at 11am and go until the awards ceremony concludes at 9:30pm that evening.
Enjoy Spectacular Fall Colors at These 3 Nationally-Ranked Georgia State Parks
Three Georgia state parks ranked consensus favorites by well-known national travel sources also are top spots in the state to see the changing colors of fall foliage. Hikers can enjoy the falls at Cloudland State Park, while the rim trails provide colorful canyon overlooks.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
wabe.org
Georgia Schools Superintendent candidate Alisha Searcy sets the record straight on party alliance
Former state Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy is running for Georgia state school superintendent on the Democratic ticket. But Searcy recently took to Facebook, venting that she feels “ostracized and excluded” by her own party, just weeks out from the Georgia midterm elections. The Georgia Association of Educators even...
WJCL
Georgia Southern issues warning to students following on-campus armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's Office of Public Safety sent out a warning to students on Saturday after someone was robbed on campus. The armed robbery happened at around 8:15 p.m. on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard, according to GSU. GSU said the witness told officers he...
Growth at Brunswick Port spurs expansion
Georgia Port Authority (GPA) is reporting substantial growth, new partnerships and additional investment at Port Brunswick. With more than two dozen major auto manufacturers already utilizing the Colonel’s Island port, Nissan North America has also chosen the Port of Brunswick as its new point of entry. “We are pleased...
News4Jax.com
Southeast Georgia prepares for Ian’s impact
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and emergency management officials met in Savannah Thursday to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. A state of emergency went into effect at 7 a.m. for all 159 of Georgia’s counties, making state resources...
WALB 10
Florida evacuees return to Hurricane Ian aftermath
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many Florida residents who evacuated to Georgia when Hurricane Ian approached are headed back home now. Most of those Floridians evacuated as early as Tuesday and stayed in hotels across South Georgia only to sit and watch the devastation happening back at their homes. “It was...
Georgia substitute teacher suing for religious discrimination after firing
A substitute teacher in Georgia is suing her former employer for firing her after she asked for a religious exemption for her children.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
wabe.org
Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
wtoc.com
Remembering former Savannah Chatham County School Board member Lori Brady
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah Chatham County School Board member and County Commissioner Lorelei “Lori” Lynn Lower Brady, 61, passed away Thursday. Brady was born in Parris Island, SC. She spent many years pursuing real estate. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m....
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Remembering Jimmy Carter’s Georgia legacy on his 98th birthday
This Saturday, October 1, marks President Jimmy Carter’s 98th birthday. While many reflect on Carter’s term as president ahead of his birthday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has focused on his time as Georgia governor and how he shaped Georgia politics over 50 years ago. AJC calls Carter “the original...
