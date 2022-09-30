ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Cherokee County issues burn ban

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Cherokee County Commissioners Court has enacted a burn ban, they announced.

Family heirlooms destroyed in Rusk County storage building fires started by outdoor burning

According to their order restricting outdoor burning, the Texas Forest Service determined that drought conditions exist within the county and public safety hazards would be “exacerbated by outdoor burning.”

The order is active for 90 days unless lifted earlier by officials. A violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.

KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Anderson County Cherokee County Houston County Panola County (until Oct. 10, unless extended) Polk County Sabine County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
