Multi-family housing proposed at the Wilton Mall
The Wilton Mall could become a mixed-use destination with both housing and retail spaces. Macerich, the owner of the Wilton Mall, and Paramount Development have proposed adding 382 new luxury, rental homes that include both apartments and townhomes.
Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
Fire tears through Hudson Falls apartment building
Fire crews from across the North Country battled an overnight blaze in a multi-apartment dwelling near downtown Hudson Falls.
1960: State Street Schenectady New York
This view of State St. in Schenectady, NY, was taken at 2:15 p.m. on May 3, 1960, as the City took part in Operation Alert, a nationwide civil defense exercise. At that time, the Civil Defense sirens went off, and a few minutes later, all the pedestrians and the vehicles in the travel lanes on State St. cleared the thoroughfare and the people took cover in Civil Defense shelters and other structures.
Saratoga hard cider and donut fest Saturday
The Saratoga hard cider and donut fest will be held on Saturday, and will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a bar hop including eight bars and restaurants, discounted alcoholic beverages and over 2,000 free donuts. Those interested in attending can get tickets via the event's eventbrite website, and must register in person at the Night Owl between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Turkey Troubles: Order now, pay more anyway
Local butchers suggest ordering your holiday turkeys sooner rather than later.
Capital Region has fast-growing gig economy
The Capital Region has one of the fastest growing gig economies in the state. The area has tens of thousands of non-employer establishments – which are businesses with at least $1,000 in receipts, no paid employees or payroll and are subject to federal income tax. These businesses include independent contractors and freelancers.
Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer
Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
The wing-ers are in for Saratoga wing off!
Winners for the 2022 Saratoga Wing Off are in! The event which was held on Saturday, October 1 encouraged wing lovers to try some of the best and most creative wings in the county.
In Lake Placid, short-term rental owners feel ‘vilified’
Tensions grow as community weighs options on updating STR regulations. Lake Placid has long been a happy place for the Gajda-Perdon family. Their trips started in the 1970s when there were just two of them, Jo-Ann and George. Over time, they introduced their three children to Lake Placid, a beautiful...
Cabbage Patch Dolls, ColecoVision: The rise & fall of a toy company with local ties
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A paint-chipped sign on the side of a sad-looking concrete wall--all that's left of one of the most successful toy businesses in the world. But before flaming out, Coleco's four Capital Region factories worked at a furious pace under intense company pressure to meet customer's demands.
New York State Military Museum to close for four months
The New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center will be closed to the public after Saturday, October 8. The museum and research center will close for four months for roof repairs on the 131-year-old facility.
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
Best cheap eats in Troy, according to Tripadvisor
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Troy, according to Tripadvisor.
Hundreds ride in honor of fallen tow truck driver
Over the weekend, a long procession of vehicles made its way from Wilton north, passing through South Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls. Hundreds of trucks came out for a unified cause - to honor a trucker killed while on the job.
The October 1987 Snow Storm that Paralyzed Albany [PHOTOS]
Wow. Just wow. The Capital Region is no stranger to snow storms, but in October? That’s a totally different animal. It happened on October 4, 1987. A rare nor’easter dumped up to a foot of snow on parts of the Capital Region. Since leaves were still on the...
Popeyes in Amsterdam to open in October
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open a new location in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.
St. Mary’s Healthcare Committee donates $5k towards Thanksgiving meals
St. Mary’s Health Care Committee is helping to feed people this Thanksgiving. They’ve donated $5,000 to giving out Thanksgiving meals. The money went to the Community Foundation of the Adirondack Foothills. They served 5,000 meals on Thanksgiving to residents in need throughout Montgomery and Fulton counties.
Slick’s Restaurant closing after 48 years
A Schenectady restaurant closed on Friday after nearly 50 years in business.
