Jackson, MS

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Fidget

By Melanie Christopher
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Fidget is a four or five-month-old kitten. She’s spayed, feline aids and leukemia negative and has had all of her shots.

She was found living in someone’s vehicle, so they brought her to the rescue. She’s active, gets along with dogs and likes to run and play.

If you are interested in adopting Fidget, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page , or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website .

