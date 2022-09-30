Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Homeless residents return for first full day at the Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunday was the first full day for many homeless residents who have returned to the Sullivan Arena. The venue is once again being used as a temporary homeless shelter after many residents were given space this summer at a campground at Centennial Park in Northeast Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Campers say goodbye to a temporary home, as Centennial Campground closes tonight
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Centennial Campground, which acted as a temporary homeless camp in Anchorage, closes its gates Saturday at 5 p.m. According to the Municipality of Anchorage, they will not be forcing campers who are already at the site to leave. However, no new campers will be allowed on the property.
alaskasnewssource.com
Neighborhoods react to Assembly’s push for Golden Lion emergency shelter plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday’s special Anchorage Assembly meeting included the introduction of an ordinance that would allow the use of the Golden Lion Hotel as an emergency shelter. It will be up for public testimony and a possible vote at the Assembly’s next meeting, slated for Oct. 11....
alaskapublic.org
‘It’s a lot’: Homeless residents at Anchorage campground get ready to move out following days of uncertainty
More than 200 homeless residents must leave Anchorage’s Centennial Campground on Saturday. City officials are closing the area for the winter. And they now say they’ll transport campers back to the Sullivan Arena — the site of a two-year shelter that was shuttered in late June. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seniorvoicealaska.com
Keeping salmon on the menu in Palmer
Left: Bill Tull watches former Mat-Su Senior Services, aka Palmer Senior Center, Board President Janet Beeter demonstrate her ulu-handling skills as she processes salmon donated to the center by way of the "Silvers for Seniors" campaign. Each year, members of Northern District Setnetters donate a portion of their catch during a single day of the fishing season to the senior center. Copper River Seafoods provides a tote with ice to haul fish from the Port of Anchorage to the center in Palmer. Once the silvers are delivered, a team goes to work cleaning and prepping the fish. This year, many of the longtime fish processing pros had retired – too many injured shoulders and rotator cuff replacements – so the call went out, and a dozen new volunteers showed up to learn and do the demanding work, according to a Palmer Senior Center press statement. The fish will provide nearly 140 salmon dinners to local seniors, an additional 110 home-delivered meals, and will be used in other dishes through the fall season.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly members push for Golden Lion as emergency shelter, put limits on Sullivan Arena capacity
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Monday, Oct. 3, to put the Anchorage Emergency Shelter Plan into action, following the closure of the Centennial Campground on Saturday. Members introduced an ordinance to use the Golden Lion Hotel as an emergency shelter, something Anchorage Mayor Dave...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Third Avenue mural unveiled by Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Hope Community Resources artists get to work on brand new mural. A splash of color will be brightening up downtown Anchorage as artists from Hope Community Resources get to work on a brand new mural. Photojournalist Luke Patrick was there when the first brush stroke launched the project. New owners...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly holds special emergency shelter meeting
MSBSD to vote on new required curriculum for high school students. As proposed, the resolution would require high school students in the Mat-Su to take two semesters of logic. The first semester would occur in 9th grade as an introductory course with the second semester in 11th grade that would focus on “Socratic” logic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seniorvoicealaska.com
A show-and-tell of the colony lifestyle
The third grade students looked at me like they did the other two docents – old ladies who were telling them what life was like back in the good old days of 1935. The way I talked made one student ask if grew up in the house. I couldn't blame him, but I wasn't even born for another 20 years. Why could I identify so easily with children living in Palmer in 1935?
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District says rotating bus schedule will continue until further notice
Students in the Anchorage School District will have bus service on a rotating basis until further notice, the district told parents Friday. The district is currently 56 drivers short. District leaders had previously hoped to end its rotating bus schedule by the start of October. But operations director Rob Holland said not enough drivers are coming back from tourism jobs in time.
alaskasnewssource.com
Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A boy who was stuck in the mud off of the Glenn Highway in the Matanuska River has been rescued. At 12:51 p.m. Saturday, Alaska State Troopers received a report that a juvenile male was stuck in the mudflats in the river about 1.5 miles downstream from the Glenn Highway bridge, according to an online dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy Becomes Trapped in Waist-Deep Mud While Hunting With Dad in Alaska
A young boy had a scary experience after he became trapped waist-deep in mud while hunting with his father in Alaska. According to The State, the boy became entrenched in mud while walking along a river near Palmer. Palmer, a city with a population of 7,300, is located about 40 miles northeast of Anchorage. Alaska state troopers stated in a news release that rescuers managed to free the boy from mud flats along the Matanuska River. The rescue took place on Saturday, October 1st.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
Municipal attorney identifies challenges for using Golden Lion Hotel as homeless shelter. There’s a new hitch in the plan to provide emergency winter shelter in Anchorage. The municipal attorney released an opinion late Thursday afternoon stating that under current law, it is illegal to use the Golden Lion Hotel as a homeless shelter or as housing under the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan.
alaskasnewssource.com
School district still short on bus drivers, cohorts to continue
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced plans Friday to activate bus service for the third transportation cohort starting Oct. 3, and that the expected end date for the cohort program won’t be met. In a letter emailed to parents of district students, Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said...
alaskasnewssource.com
Municipal attorney identifies challenges for using Golden Lion Hotel as homeless shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There’s a new hitch in the plan to provide emergency winter shelter in Anchorage. The municipal attorney released an opinion late Thursday afternoon stating that under current law, it is illegal to use the Golden Lion Hotel as a homeless shelter or as housing under the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan.
alaskasnewssource.com
907 Sports: Relive the first goal in the new era of Seawolf hockey and a regional recap
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Go back to when the first goal in the new era of University of Alaska Anchorage hockey went into the back of the net. The UAA hockey team was not the only team to watch this week. Regional tournaments for tennis and cross country were on the slate.
alaskasnewssource.com
18th-centruy Tlingit music documented during Spanish expedition recreated by experts
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 1791, the two sailing ships of the Spanish Malaspina expedition sailed into Yakutat Bay in Southeast Alaska. It was a scientific expedition that spent four weeks collecting information. At the end of their time in Yakutat they sailed away with all of their collected materials.
radiokenai.com
Communities South Of 60° North Latitude Can Put Studded Tires On Saturday
October is almost here and that means that studded snow tires will be permitted on vehicles south of the 60° North Latitude on Saturday, October 1st. Studded snow tires already have been permitted for vehicles north of the 60° North Latitude, which includes all communities north of Ninilchik (NOTE: this doesn’t include municipalities who have their own ordinance regarding the use of studded tires, like Anchorage).
alaskananooks.com
Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to Anchorage
FAIRBANKS - The Nanooks volleyball team (13-6, 3-4 GNAC) fell in straight sets to the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Saturday, Oct. 1. UAA improved to 17-1, 7-0 GNAC as their lead in the GNAC standings grew. The Nanooks could not maintain a hot start in the first as UAA stormed...
Comments / 0