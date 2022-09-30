Left: Bill Tull watches former Mat-Su Senior Services, aka Palmer Senior Center, Board President Janet Beeter demonstrate her ulu-handling skills as she processes salmon donated to the center by way of the "Silvers for Seniors" campaign. Each year, members of Northern District Setnetters donate a portion of their catch during a single day of the fishing season to the senior center. Copper River Seafoods provides a tote with ice to haul fish from the Port of Anchorage to the center in Palmer. Once the silvers are delivered, a team goes to work cleaning and prepping the fish. This year, many of the longtime fish processing pros had retired – too many injured shoulders and rotator cuff replacements – so the call went out, and a dozen new volunteers showed up to learn and do the demanding work, according to a Palmer Senior Center press statement. The fish will provide nearly 140 salmon dinners to local seniors, an additional 110 home-delivered meals, and will be used in other dishes through the fall season.

PALMER, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO