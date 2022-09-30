ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

Midway firefighters rescue residents and pets from Pawleys Island home

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KJ3a_0iGwW2zE00

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Several residents and pets were rescued from a home in Pawleys Island Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approached the area.

A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.

Police said everyone got out OK but that it was a “scary situation.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Live Updates on Ian | Full Forecast | Interactive Radar | Power Outages | Closings and Postponements | Download Our Weather App

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Garden City cleanup focused on getting sand off roads, restoring access

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Avenue and Waccamaw Drive north of Atlantic Avenue re-opened Tuesday afternoon, according to the Horry County Police Department. Intermittent closures will continue on the southern part of Waccamaw Drive and some side streets, police said. Horry County Public Works crews and other workers started working on Saturday after the […]
GARDEN CITY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawleys Island, SC
Pawleys Island, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Hurricane Ian#Midway Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe

Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Pawleys Island still recovering from Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, homes, the […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

WATCH: Wreath-laying ceremony honors Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher on 2nd anniversary of his death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach police officer shot and killed two years ago while responding to a domestic-violence call was remembered Monday morning during a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial built in his honor. Patrolman Jacob Hancher, 23, had been a Myrtle Beach officer for only eight months when he was shot […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department. Police said the pier is floating south. A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

80K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy