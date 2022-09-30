ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Lootpress

Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
MATOAKA, WV
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities. The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March. It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County,...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Barber Devises a Deer Urine ‘Sprinkler System’ to Keep Loiterers Away

A West Virginia barbershop owner keeps disruptive vagrants at bay with a very potent deterrent… deer urine. According to the business owner, he has been losing customers because of loitering vagrants that have caused damage to his property. The owner explains that months of asking them to leave without results have driven him to the breaking point. However, his unusual answer caught the attention of the internet, as it included deer pee, West Virginia’s WSAZ 3 reports.
ANIMALS
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
Politics
voiceofmotown.com

Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
POLITICS
wfxrtv.com

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of localized flooding and potential wind gusts that could reach upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids

CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday.   Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
KINGWOOD, WV

