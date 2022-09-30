Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Arrested after Pursuit in Harrison County that Saw Chase Go through Multiple Parts of Bridgeport
According to WDTV, an Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning, including Bridgeport, before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of...
Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures
MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
wchstv.com
DHHR reports 10 more W.Va. COVID-19-related deaths; active cases tick up slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday, while active virus cases increased about 90. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. a 77-year-old woman from Greenbrier County. a 46-year-old man from...
WDTV
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
Metro News
Amendment 3: Should West Virginia’s constitution allow churches to incorporate?
Amendment 3 will ask West Virginia voters whether religious institutions should be allowed to incorporate. West Virginia is the only state in the country that does not allow that. That’s because the state inherited the provision from Virginia and never changed it. Virginia made its own change 20 years ago...
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
wvpublic.org
DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities. The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March. It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County,...
West Virginia Barber Devises a Deer Urine ‘Sprinkler System’ to Keep Loiterers Away
A West Virginia barbershop owner keeps disruptive vagrants at bay with a very potent deterrent… deer urine. According to the business owner, he has been losing customers because of loitering vagrants that have caused damage to his property. The owner explains that months of asking them to leave without results have driven him to the breaking point. However, his unusual answer caught the attention of the internet, as it included deer pee, West Virginia’s WSAZ 3 reports.
West Virginia Governor declares State of Preparedness in all counties
Storms from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit West Virginia Friday night, and ahead of possible flooding and strong winds, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Friday afternoon.
’13 Gives Back’ recognizes the West Virginia National Guard
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a tremendous team effort to help clean up communities in West Virginia that were hit hard by devastating and historic flooding last month. That’s why for the month of September our 13 Gives Back award is going to members of the West Virginia National Guard. Guard members were at […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Gov. Justice Debuts Cranberry Corridor as Newest Route of State's Mountain Rides Program
Gov. Jim Justice had a ceremony recently to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Cranberry Corridor – a spectacular loop that will take travelers across 211.1 miles of the central and eastern portions of the state. Cranberry Corridor marks the third route of...
Marshall County search warrant leads to possible firearms and steroid trafficking charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County officials executed a search warrant Friday that resulted in potential federal firearm charges, as well as the illegal trafficking of anabolic steroids. The case is under investigation at this time, and more details will be released soon. Stick with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
WTOV 9
Traffic advisories issued for I-70, I-470, U.S. 250 in Ohio, West Virginia
A film crew will be on I-470 Sunday. The West Virginia Division of Highways said that means a rolling roadblock on I-470 west between noon and 7 p.m. Traffic will be slowed to 25 to 35 miles an hour for short periods, and flaggers will be present through the day.
connect-bridgeport.com
Educator for 40-Plus Years, Civic Leader on Multiple Fronts, Robert Vernon Digman, PhD, Passes at 92
Robert Vernon Digman, PhD, age 92, of Philippi, WV, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The son of the late Alice Melvina (Weekley) and Stark Luther Digman, he maintained close ties with Alderson Broaddus University of which he was an alumnus and where he served on the faculty and administration from 1965 until his retirement in 1996.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
voiceofmotown.com
Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
wfxrtv.com
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of localized flooding and potential wind gusts that could reach upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids
CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday. Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
