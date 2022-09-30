Here’s What You Need To Know About The Radio One Digital Scam Alert

Radio One, a subdivision of Urban One, is encouraging its nationwide audience to be educated and alert in light of a new scam falsely using its name.

An urgent warning detailed some of Radio One’s radio station properties having been involuntarily roped into the scam.

A scammer will “create a fake station or personality page, possibly even stealing logos and photos of real stations or personalities without Radio One’s permission.”

Under that pretense, the scammer then contacts aspiring artists via social media or by phone to discuss a song contest or getting the latter’s music on air.

“The message or caller claims to be with a Radio One or other local radio station and says your song will be played on air if you pay a fee. The scammer will then ask you to pay for the airing of your song via an app or a similar instant payment method. That’s when you know it’s a scam. Radio One does not participate in or condone such practices,” the warning strictly outlines.

Radio One emphasizes that you shouldn’t give the scammers a cent if it does come your way.

Real radio stations operating under Radio One do not solicit money in exchange for the airing of any songs.

The warning further detailed that “with the advent of social media, these scams are on the rise.”

If you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can file a report at reportfraud.ftc.gov .

About Radio One

Radio One is the largest urban radio network in the country. Its reach includes 61 broadcasts in 13 markets and 16 million weekly listeners.

Tuning in, listeners will hear everything from hip hop, R&B, and gospel to thought-provoking sports and talk news commentary. Its over 150 on-air talents, “the voice of Black America,” are dedicated to providing “entertainment, inspiration and information.”

In early October, Radio One celebrates its 42nd birthday.