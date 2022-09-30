Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
thebrag.com
Miley Cyrus’ dad is engaged to a young Australian singer
Miley Cyrus’ dad Billy Rae Cyrus is reportedly engaged to a young Australian singer just months after divorcing his ex-wife of 28-years, Tish Cyrus. According to The Sun, Bille Rae Cyrus recently popped the question to Sydney singer Firerose, who he met last year when they collaborated on a song called ‘New Day’.
'Fans Are Not Happy': Ken Jennings In 'Jeopardy' After Complaints & TV Show Rigging Scandal
Is Ken Jennings' job in jeopardy? It sure seems like it! After viewers claimed he rigged Jeopardy!, their complaints haven't been disregarded. "No one is happy with Ken's hosting job," spilled an insider. "He comes across as arrogant and says some inappropriate things. It seems he plays favorites! Fans are not happy." Jennings let Luigi de Guzman change his answer after his first response was wrong — but he didn't let de Guzman's competitor Harriet Wagner have the same opportunity, which infuriated others. "Here's a typical early 19th-century landscape by the British painter," Jennings read. "Who is Constant?" de Guzman...
Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White reveals most embarrassing but memorable blunder on TV show in 40-year hosting stint
WHEEL of Fortune's Vanna White has revealed her most embarrassing on-air blunder during the show's long history. The legendary game show is celebrating 40 years on the small screen as Vanna and host Pat Sajak sat down with Good Morning America to have a look back. Vanna was asked about...
RELATED PEOPLE
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Fans Are ‘Blown Away’ By Taylor Swift’s Stunning ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot: ‘She Is Unreal’
Taylor Swift just sat down for an Old Hollywood-esque Vanity Fair photoshoot, and fans can’t get enough! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, stopped by the publication’s official portrait studio last week in a sequined, gold Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to the Toronto Film Festival, and posed for two ethereal black-and-white photos.
America’s Got Talent 2022 LIVE – Winners Mayyas will NOT receive $1million prize money – here’s why
THE MAYYAS have been crowned the winners of season 17 of America's Got Talent - but they won't actually receive a $1million lump sum prize. America voted for the live finale event, and the Lebanese dance team came out on top. As part of their prize, the Mayyas will become...
The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast
There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
talentrecap.com
Mark Ballas Reveals Why he Returned to ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Mark Ballas reveals the real reason he returned to the show this season. Fans of the series were excited to see the dancer return to the ballroom, but many are still curious as to what brought him back. Mark Ballas Returned to Dancing With...
Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again
Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
'Jeopardy!' fans upset after host Ken Jennings allows 'unbelievable' final response
"Jeopardy!" fans are not pleased with the outcome of Monday night’s episode. The show’s host, Ken Jennings, accepted a final response that was deemed "unacceptable" by fans online. Emmett Stanton, who won "Jeopardy!" on Friday, made a return on Monday night. During the final bet, Jennings said the...
The Truth About Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb’s Feud, According To A ‘Today’ Show Insider
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have long charmed fans with their loving friendship and shared enthusiasm when broadcasting together on The Today Show. Naturally, fans on Twitter and elsewhere became worried when rumors began to emerge last month that the two co-anchors might be feuding. Luckily for Today fans, based...
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
