Miley Cyrus’ dad is engaged to a young Australian singer

Miley Cyrus’ dad Billy Rae Cyrus is reportedly engaged to a young Australian singer just months after divorcing his ex-wife of 28-years, Tish Cyrus. According to The Sun, Bille Rae Cyrus recently popped the question to Sydney singer Firerose, who he met last year when they collaborated on a song called ‘New Day’.
'Fans Are Not Happy': Ken Jennings In 'Jeopardy' After Complaints & TV Show Rigging Scandal

Is Ken Jennings' job in jeopardy? It sure seems like it! After viewers claimed he rigged Jeopardy!, their complaints haven't been disregarded. "No one is happy with Ken's hosting job," spilled an insider. "He comes across as arrogant and says some inappropriate things. It seems he plays favorites! Fans are not happy." Jennings let Luigi de Guzman change his answer after his first response was wrong — but he didn't let de Guzman's competitor Harriet Wagner have the same opportunity, which infuriated others. "Here's a typical early 19th-century landscape by the British painter," Jennings read. "Who is Constant?" de Guzman...
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
