After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah set rumors that they are dating flying after the two were pictured kissing and hugging on a cozy date night out in New York City on Wednesday. The 27-year-old pop star and the 38-year-old host of The Daily Show were seen enjoying an intimate yet low-key dinner together at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, in exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com.
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
On Sept. 29, controversial Gospel singer Kim Burrell paid a visit to The Tamron Hall Show where she tried to stir up a little drama on set with the revered talk show host.
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd is exiting the show, and he marked the moment by sharing a sweet statement.
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
He makes it look like money grows on trees! Daily Show host Trevor Noah always has his audience cracking up, but his net worth is anything but laughable. The 2021 and 2022 Grammys...
Trevor Noah decided to leave behind his massive Daily Show paycheck to work on other projects after the grind became too much, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, Noah, 38, announced to his studio audience that he was leaving the Comedy Central show after 7 years. He announced the news on his 7-year anniversary of taking over the show from Jon Stewart. Noah said, “I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s-----...
Nia Long was seen for the first time in public since her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was suspended for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on his NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 1) for some retail therapy with her son Kez, 11, whom she shares with Ime. Nia didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring at the time.
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
Trevor Noah has announced that he will be leaving Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” which he has hosted since 2015. Co-created by Madeleine Smithberg and Lizz Winstead, “The Daily Show” started in 1996 at Paramount Global's (PARA) then fairly obscure channel Comedy Central a vehicle for comedian and sportscaster Craig Kilborn, and featuring a style of comedy that was very pithy and, one might say, bro-y.
Major Black female stars appear on “The Hair Tales” to share how they transformed their view of their own precious crowns. Initially, many of these Black women were indoctrinated with repulsion for their own hair, which mirrored mainstream society’s hatred for them. But then these mahogany-hued queens detail how they began to embrace and celebrate their tresses.
Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine unfurls her beautiful singing voice while starring in the new Disney animated show, “Eureka,” which also stars legendary drummer Sheila E., bestselling author Misty Copeland and Wendell Pierce. The show centers on a precocious girl who uses her brilliant inventions to advance her civilization.
In 2013, Ye West and Sway Calloway had an iconic interview that is still being referenced to this day. West went on the “Sway in the Morning” radio show and asked for support from some of the biggest businesses in the world. “I’m standing up and I am...
GloRilla and Cardi B will be dropping a song this week titled, “Tomorrow 2,” which is sure to snatch edges. This is the follow-up to GloRilla’s “Tomorrow,” a hard-core rap song with a raw sound. Cardi B, who rose to fame in 2017 after dropping...
