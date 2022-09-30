ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year

The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AHA News

How to keep 'vaccine fatigue' from getting in the way of a flu shot

After nearly three years of nearly nonstop talking about viruses and vaccinations, some people might be ready to tune out. That would be a mistake, health experts say. Amid warning signs of a potentially severe flu season ahead, those experts worry "vaccine fatigue" will keep people from getting their flu shot – and with it, a simple, safe way to protect themselves from life-threatening conditions, including heart attacks and strokes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternal Mortality#Black Women#Cdc#Hispanic People#Medical Services#Linus Women Health#Racism#General Health#Northwestern University#White House
drugtopics.com

Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline

Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
khn.org

Watch: Their Baby Died. The Medical Bills Haunted Them.

Born with a congenital heart defect and other medical issues, Sterling Raspe lived just eight months. In that time, she needed dozens of medical procedures and often required round-the-clock care in the neonatal intensive care unit. At one point, her parents were told they owed $2.5 million for her care. “It’s an offensive amount of money,” said Sterling’s father, Kingsley Raspe, in this KHN video produced by Hannah Norman and reported by Lauren Weber.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
News-Medical.net

Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Guardian

What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell

Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AHA News

Many older adults may not get the intensive blood pressure treatment they need

Fewer than 30% of older adults who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure actually get it, new research shows. And the problem may be worsening. Nearly half of U.S. adults – about 116 million people – have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. When not properly controlled, it can lead to serious health problems, including heart attack, stroke and kidney disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?

Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AHA News

AHA News

1K+
Followers
874
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Heart and Stroke News: Stories about people, science and health, from American Heart Association News.

 https://www.heart.org/en/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy