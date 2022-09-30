ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Safety Tips Offered for Walkers, Joggers

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWaE0_0iGwVZov00

The combination of great weather and many miles of running paths and walking trails help make Las Cruces a great place for outdoor exercise.

The Las Cruces Police Department encourage those who utilize outdoor spaces to use caution and adhere to common sense safety tips:

  • Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Keep an eye out for others who are using the walking path or sidewalk.
  • Leave the headphones at home – they are a distraction and can keep you from hearing others as they approach.
  • There is safety in numbers. Always walk or jog with a friend.
  • If possible, avoid exercising after dark.
  • Use caution while near bushes, trees or parked cars as they can provide concealment.
  • Wear bright-colored or reflective clothing.
  • Carry a whistle or high-decibel personal alarm.
  • Walk or jog on the right-hand side of the path to allow others to safely pass on the left.
  • When walking in groups, avoid blocking the entire width of walking paths and trails.
  • Obey posted signs.
  • Utilize crosswalks and watch for traffic when crossing roadways.
  • Refrain from using motorized vehicles on City walking paths.
  • Always let someone know where you’re going and when you’re expected to return.
  • Carry a cell phone and do not hesitate to call 911 if you see suspicious activity or feel that you are in danger.

Comments / 1

Related
desertexposure.com

Climbing to Cooler Climes

It’s supposed to be fall. But if you’re in the flatter lands of southern New Mexico – Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Deming, for example – you know we still have some hot days into October. Fortunately, one of the many glories of being in this part of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Common Sense#Local Life#Joggers#Outdoor Info#What To Do
KVIA

3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.  Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasoinc.com

On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol

It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
KTSM

DEA El Paso SAC addresses local media, color change on mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
EL PASO, TX
daystech.org

Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall

A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
ANTHONY, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

New fire station for East Mesa on GO bond

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Nov. 8 general election ballot will include four general obligation bond questions for voters who live in Las Cruces (in addition to the state GO bond questions all New Mexico voters will vote on). The four questions are 1) $6 million affordable housing fund to create homes and jobs; 2) $10 million for a new fire station to enhance public safety and shorten response times; 3) $2 million for park improvements; and 4) $5 million for phase two of the East Mesa Recreation Complex.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Transportation Today News

New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought

Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy