Safety Tips Offered for Walkers, Joggers
The combination of great weather and many miles of running paths and walking trails help make Las Cruces a great place for outdoor exercise.
The Las Cruces Police Department encourage those who utilize outdoor spaces to use caution and adhere to common sense safety tips:
- Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Keep an eye out for others who are using the walking path or sidewalk.
- Leave the headphones at home – they are a distraction and can keep you from hearing others as they approach.
- There is safety in numbers. Always walk or jog with a friend.
- If possible, avoid exercising after dark.
- Use caution while near bushes, trees or parked cars as they can provide concealment.
- Wear bright-colored or reflective clothing.
- Carry a whistle or high-decibel personal alarm.
- Walk or jog on the right-hand side of the path to allow others to safely pass on the left.
- When walking in groups, avoid blocking the entire width of walking paths and trails.
- Obey posted signs.
- Utilize crosswalks and watch for traffic when crossing roadways.
- Refrain from using motorized vehicles on City walking paths.
- Always let someone know where you’re going and when you’re expected to return.
- Carry a cell phone and do not hesitate to call 911 if you see suspicious activity or feel that you are in danger.
