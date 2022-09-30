ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
ComicBook

Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday

Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.
disneyfoodblog.com

Could More Hurricanes Impact Disney World Soon? Here’s What We’re Seeing.

Hurricane Ian recently tore through Florida, impacting many individuals through heavy flooding and other damage. Disney World closed for a few days, and we shared a look at what it was like to be in Disney World during and after the storm. But hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30th and some other systems have popped up in the Atlantic now. Are any of them heading to Disney World? Let’s take a look and see.
disneyfoodblog.com

7 Ways to SAVE on Your October Disney World Trip

When it comes to planning your Disney World vacation, it can be tough deciding where to start. Between park tickets, hotel reservations, booking dining, and more — it can get overwhelming pretty quickly. But, we’re here to help, and we’ve rounded up all the Disney World hotel and ticket discounts you might find this October and beyond!
disneyfoodblog.com

Just a Bunch of Cool Disney Stuff on Amazon — And It’s ON SALE!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to shopping for Disney merchandise, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out where to get the latest and most popular items. Luckily, we’ve got you...
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Can Anyone Afford Disney World Right Now?

Everyone you know is going to Disney World, and you’re thinking about planning a trip of your own, but then you start looking at those prices for hotel rooms and, uh, when did flights get SO expensive, and that’s not even budgeting for food yet?. Just how expensive...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Has Reopened — Here’s What’s Still CLOSED at the Parks and Hotels

The Disney World parks have reopened following the Hurricane Ian closure. The hotels are also open once again, and things seem to be mostly back to normal. However, if you’re going to Disney World soon, you should know that not quite everything is open to guests. There are still a few ride, restaurant, and attraction closures that you should know about before you visit. Check out the full list here so that you’re prepared!
disneydining.com

Disney Resort Experiences Flooding from Hurricane Ian

Central Florida has been pummeled with rain over the last 24 hours. Hurricane Ian blew into the area with powerful winds and unrelenting rains. Approximately 10 inches of rain poured on the Orlando area since the storm arrived. The storm is currently on Florida’s East Coast, with rain bands still affecting much of the state. The hurricane is expected to move out to sea by Friday.
disneyfoodblog.com

Check Out the NEW Photo Op for the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT!

Hello from EPCOT’s 40th anniversary celebrations!. We’ve been in the park all day bringing you live updates about what’s happening in the parks — that includes crowds, merchandise, a commemorative map, and special treats. But now, there’s another part of the celebration that you’ll miss if you don’t pay attention!
disneyfoodblog.com

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Is the #1 Movie Premiere on Disney+ EVER.

Sisters — ’tis time! ‘Tis time to talk about just how well Hocus Pocus 2 actually did over on Disney+!. The Halloween movie debuted on Disney+ just a few days ago, where it brought the Sanderson Sisters back from the dead…again! We’ve seen a ton of celebrations for the film, but how well did it actually do on the streaming service? Well, Disney has released an update, and it might surprise you!
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW Boba Fett Ears Have Been Spotted in Disneyland!

If you’ve financially recovered from buying one of the new Star Wars Vera Bradley Collection bags, and you’re looking for more ears to add to your collection, we have some exciting news for those on the west coast. We spotted Boba Fett ears in Disneyland!. You can grab...
