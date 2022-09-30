Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices. These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
I've been visiting Disney World for over 25 years. My favorite ride is tucked into an easily forgotten corner of Epcot.
I've been vacationing at Disney World since the 1990s, and I love a lot of rides. My absolute favorite attraction is Living With the Land in the Land Pavilion at Epcot. The ride provides a nice 15-minute rest, and you learn quite a bit about agriculture along the way.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Cancels September 30 Sailing of Disney Wish Due to Hurricane Ian
With Hurricane Ian moving ever-closer to Central Florida, Disney Cruise Line has sent out a statement to Disney-affiliated travel agents that the September 30 sailing of the Disney Wish from Port Canaveral has been cancelled. The full statement reads as follows:. “We have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian with the safety...
ComicBook
Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday
Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.
disneyfoodblog.com
Could More Hurricanes Impact Disney World Soon? Here’s What We’re Seeing.
Hurricane Ian recently tore through Florida, impacting many individuals through heavy flooding and other damage. Disney World closed for a few days, and we shared a look at what it was like to be in Disney World during and after the storm. But hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30th and some other systems have popped up in the Atlantic now. Are any of them heading to Disney World? Let’s take a look and see.
disneyfoodblog.com
7 Ways to SAVE on Your October Disney World Trip
When it comes to planning your Disney World vacation, it can be tough deciding where to start. Between park tickets, hotel reservations, booking dining, and more — it can get overwhelming pretty quickly. But, we’re here to help, and we’ve rounded up all the Disney World hotel and ticket discounts you might find this October and beyond!
disneyfoodblog.com
Just a Bunch of Cool Disney Stuff on Amazon — And It’s ON SALE!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to shopping for Disney merchandise, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out where to get the latest and most popular items. Luckily, we’ve got you...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Can Anyone Afford Disney World Right Now?
Everyone you know is going to Disney World, and you’re thinking about planning a trip of your own, but then you start looking at those prices for hotel rooms and, uh, when did flights get SO expensive, and that’s not even budgeting for food yet?. Just how expensive...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Has Reopened — Here’s What’s Still CLOSED at the Parks and Hotels
The Disney World parks have reopened following the Hurricane Ian closure. The hotels are also open once again, and things seem to be mostly back to normal. However, if you’re going to Disney World soon, you should know that not quite everything is open to guests. There are still a few ride, restaurant, and attraction closures that you should know about before you visit. Check out the full list here so that you’re prepared!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: Unique Minnie Ears and a Haunted Mansion Mug
Are you taking advantage of that new deal for holiday hotel discounts to plan a Disneyland trip? Or are you headed to Disneyland soon to enjoy Halloween Time and Oogie Boogie Bash? Well, we’re here with all the latest updates from Disney’s resort on the West Coast!. Disneyland...
disneydining.com
Disney Resort Experiences Flooding from Hurricane Ian
Central Florida has been pummeled with rain over the last 24 hours. Hurricane Ian blew into the area with powerful winds and unrelenting rains. Approximately 10 inches of rain poured on the Orlando area since the storm arrived. The storm is currently on Florida’s East Coast, with rain bands still affecting much of the state. The hurricane is expected to move out to sea by Friday.
disneyfoodblog.com
Check Out the NEW Photo Op for the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT!
Hello from EPCOT’s 40th anniversary celebrations!. We’ve been in the park all day bringing you live updates about what’s happening in the parks — that includes crowds, merchandise, a commemorative map, and special treats. But now, there’s another part of the celebration that you’ll miss if you don’t pay attention!
disneyfoodblog.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Is the #1 Movie Premiere on Disney+ EVER.
Sisters — ’tis time! ‘Tis time to talk about just how well Hocus Pocus 2 actually did over on Disney+!. The Halloween movie debuted on Disney+ just a few days ago, where it brought the Sanderson Sisters back from the dead…again! We’ve seen a ton of celebrations for the film, but how well did it actually do on the streaming service? Well, Disney has released an update, and it might surprise you!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Boba Fett Ears Have Been Spotted in Disneyland!
If you’ve financially recovered from buying one of the new Star Wars Vera Bradley Collection bags, and you’re looking for more ears to add to your collection, we have some exciting news for those on the west coast. We spotted Boba Fett ears in Disneyland!. You can grab...
