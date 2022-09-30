ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldon, MO

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Discovery of woman's body leads to Lebanon man's arrest

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Lebanon man was taken into custody for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death after a woman's body was found near the scene of a wreck in Laclede County more than two weeks after the fact. According to court documents, Robert Nyman, 40,...
LEBANON, MO
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Ozark, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Eldon, MO
Eldon, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Osage Beach, MO
krcgtv.com

UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County woman found

In a Facebook post, the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office says Samantha Funkhouser has been located and is safe. The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office asked for the community's help in finding a young woman the department said was missing. In a post on social media, the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Samantha...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Bryant Gladney to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Former Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney of the Boone County Fire Protection District will be honored at the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation on October 8-9 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Gladney died last year while on the scene of a vehicle accident. A tractor-trailer hit his staff...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Boone County health officials offering flu shot

Boone County health officials announced they are offering flu vaccines. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will give the vaccine at clinics in schools and the community. People can also get a vaccine by making an appointment. The vaccine is free for children ages six months to 18...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#The Hy Vee Urgent Care
krcgtv.com

Blair Oaks, Camdenton remain atop Prep Power Polls

LARGE SCHOOLS (Classes 4-6): 1 Camdenton (52) Others: Southern Boone (10), Tolton (5) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

High School Football Play of the Week nominees for Week 6

Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks all earned wins on the gridiron Friday night. The Bruins, Eagles and Falcons also turned in our top three plays from Week 6 of the high school football season. Now we need your help to pick our Play of the Week. Head to...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy