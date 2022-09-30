Read full article on original website
Discovery of woman's body leads to Lebanon man's arrest
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Lebanon man was taken into custody for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death after a woman's body was found near the scene of a wreck in Laclede County more than two weeks after the fact. According to court documents, Robert Nyman, 40,...
Monroe Street closed on Tuesday for work at Capital Regional Medical Center
Jefferson City officials announced that Monroe Street would be closed to traffic on Tuesday, October 4. The street will be closed between Union Street and Woodlawn Avenue, from 7 am to 3 pm. Workers for Capital Region Medical Center will bring in a crane for work on the hospital.
Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
Cole County Sheriff's Office asked to investigate Audrain County inmate death
Cole County — The Cole County Sheriff said investigators with his department are looking into an inmate death in Audrain County. Sheriff John Wheeler said Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller contacted him, saying he wanted an outside agency to investigate. Wheeler said a preliminary investigation indicates foul play was...
UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County woman found
In a Facebook post, the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office says Samantha Funkhouser has been located and is safe. The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office asked for the community's help in finding a young woman the department said was missing. In a post on social media, the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Samantha...
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
Bryant Gladney to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Former Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney of the Boone County Fire Protection District will be honored at the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation on October 8-9 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Gladney died last year while on the scene of a vehicle accident. A tractor-trailer hit his staff...
Boone County health officials offering flu shot
Boone County health officials announced they are offering flu vaccines. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will give the vaccine at clinics in schools and the community. People can also get a vaccine by making an appointment. The vaccine is free for children ages six months to 18...
Blair Oaks, Camdenton remain atop Prep Power Polls
LARGE SCHOOLS (Classes 4-6): 1 Camdenton (52) Others: Southern Boone (10), Tolton (5) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
High school soccer highlights and scores, October 3
Helias and Southern Boone are victorious on a Monday evening of soccer action in mid-MO. See the highlights and scores above.
High School Football Play of the Week nominees for Week 6
Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks all earned wins on the gridiron Friday night. The Bruins, Eagles and Falcons also turned in our top three plays from Week 6 of the high school football season. Now we need your help to pick our Play of the Week. Head to...
