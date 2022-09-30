Read full article on original website
atptour.com
Huesler Clinches First Title In Sofia
Marc-Andrea Huesler broke new ground at the Sofia Open on Sunday when he overcame #NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune 6-4, 7-6(8) to capture his maiden tour-level title. Competing in his first tour-level final, the Swiss lefty outmanoeuvred Rune with his touch and variety from all angles to seal the biggest win of his career after one hour and 42 minutes. The 26-year-old closed the net effectively throughout and saved two set points in the second-set tie-break to secure victory. Huesler is up to No. 64 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings following his standout run.
atptour.com
First-Time Winner Spotlight: Huesler On Following In Federer's Footsteps
Marc-Andrea Huesler completed a dream week on Sunday in Bulgaria, where he defeated Holger Rune in the Sofia Open final to lift his first ATP Tour trophy. ATPTour.com caught up with the Swiss lefty to discuss his big breakthrough, following in Roger Federer's footsteps, his interests off the court and more.
atptour.com
Matos/Vega Hernandez Triumph In Sofia
Second seeds have now captured four tour-level titles this year. Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez captured their fourth tour-level title of the season as a team Sunday when they overcome Fabian Fallert and Oscar Otte 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 at the Sofia Open. In a hard-fought clash, the second seeds...
atptour.com
Alcaraz, Medvedev, Djokovic Learn Astana Fate
The 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz will begin his quest for a sixth tour-level title of season against fellow 2021 Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals competitor Holger Rune at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. The World No. 1, who is competing in his first singles event since winning the US Open,...
atptour.com
Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime Enjoy Hit At Astana Landmark
The Astana Open is an ATP 500 event played indoors at the National Tennis Center, but two of its top stars were hitting outdoors on Sunday. For one day only, though. Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second and eighth seeds, respectively, exchanged leisurely strokes as part of a pre-tournament activity at the city’s famous Baiterek observation tower.
Yardbarker
Watch: Lionel Messi Amazing Free-Kick Goal Part of Best Moments vs. Nice
Lionel Messi continues his scoring ways, making up for the lack of goals the 35-year-old scored last season in his first Paris Saint-Germain. After scoring four goals in two matches for Argentina, Messi again appeared on the score sheet for the capital club. The Argentine opened the scoring on a fantastic free-kick goal against OGC Nice on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi nets 60th career direct free-kick goal as PSG downs stubborn Nice side
Kylian Mbappe was the hero once again for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday as the French champions beat OGC Nice 2-1 at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi also on target. The legendary Argentine's wait for a direct free kick goal with PSG came to an end with...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
atptour.com
Soeda Plays Final ATP Tour Event In Tokyo
Go Soeda began to close the curtains on his 20-year career on Saturday at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships. The 38-year-old played his final ATP Tour match in the Tokyo qualifying draw before bowing out in front of his home fans at the Ariake Colosseum. He will close out...
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title with victory over Marin Cilic
Novak Djokovic cruised to his 89th tour title as he beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday (2 October).The 35-year-old, playing in his first singles tournament since winning Wimbledon in July, eased past second seed Cilic 6-3 6-4 to take his third tour-level crown of the year.Top seed Djokovic went through the tournament without surrendering a single set to become the first man to win on hard, clay and grass courts this season.Djokovic was threatened only briefly as he served for the first set, producing back-to-back aces to deny Cilic the opportunity to break back.The world No 7 broke swiftly in the second, too, and pushed home the advantage to win the match in one hour hour and 35 minutes. Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
atptour.com
Djokovic Completes Dominant Week, Beats Cilic For Tel Aviv Title
Novak Djokovic sent a message to the rest of the ATP Tour this week — he is near his best. The top seed defeated second seed Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to clinch the Tel Aviv Watergen Open trophy. With the victory the Serbian became the first man to win a title on hard, clay (Rome) and grass courts (Wimbledon) this season.
atptour.com
Kokkinakis & Kyrgios Lead Tokyo Doubles Draw
Two Grand Slam-winning teams headline the doubles draw at the 2022 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships. Australian Open champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios lead the way as the top seeds, followed by Wimbledon winners Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell. The Australian teams met in January in the Australian Open final, and will need three more wins each to book a rematch in the Tokyo final.
atptour.com
Dialled-In Djokovic Seals Tel Aviv Final Spot
Novak Djokovic maintained his perfect week at the Tel Aviv Watergen Open in style on Saturday, when the top-seeded Serbian produced a high-class semi-final showing to see off Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-6(3) and reach his fourth tour-level final of 2022. Djokovic dropped just three points behind serve in a near-flawless...
atptour.com
Mannarino Doesn't Check Draws; His Next Surprise? A Wawrinka Showdown
Adrian Mannarino will sleep well Sunday night on the eve of the Astana Open. He’s one of those tennis players who chooses not to dwell on what lies directly ahead. “I don’t want to talk about the draw or who I’m facing or whatever because I’m not looking,” the 34-year-old said at the beginning of a Sunday interview. “The quality of the tournament? I don’t know anything.”
atptour.com
Klaasen/Lammons Cruise To Seoul Title
South African-American pair lifts trophy in second tour-level event together. Raven Klaasen and Nathaniel Lammons' fledgling partnership claimed its first ATP Tour title Sunday at the Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships in Seoul, where the top-seeded pairing claimed a 6-1, 7-5 championship match victory against Nicolas Barrientos and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.
atptour.com
Shapovalov Soars Into Seoul Final
Denis Shapovalov is an ATP Tour finalist once again. The Canadian produced a relentless display on Saturday to overcome American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-4 at the Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships in Seoul. In an aggressive performance, the fourth seed opened his shoulders to hit through Brooksby, firing 24 winners...
atptour.com
Kyrgios Brings The Thunder On Serve
Infosys ATP Beyond The Numbers examines Kyrgios' powerful serve. Nick Kyrgios possesses the best serve on the planet this season, winning an ATP Tour-leading 92.8 per cent (568/612) of his service games from 45 matches. His motion is ruthless simplicity. His weight starts back while his arms are counterbalanced, stretched...
atptour.com
Rune Advances Past Sinner Into Sofia Final
Dane to take on Swiss lefty Huesler in Sunday’s championship match. Holger Rune advanced to his second ATP Tour final of 2022 on Saturday at the Sofia Open after his fellow #NextGenATP star Jannik Sinner retired from the pair’s semi-final clash due to an ankle injury. Rune was...
atptour.com
Khachanov Reflects On US Open Run, Confidence & Turin Push
Karen Khachanov was 21 years old and ranked No. 48 in the world when the 2018 season began. The first signs that he was carving a new trajectory came early in Marseille, where he defeated Tomas Berdych and Lucas Pouille – both Top 20 players – on the way to his second career title. Stellar results followed – he made the fourth round at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon and was a semi-finalist in Toronto.
atptour.com
Team-Minded Ram Climbs To Doubles World No. 1: 'It's Pretty Amazing'
Rajeev Ram made history on Monday when he became the oldest first-time World No. 1 in Pepperstone ATP Doubles Rankings history. The American climbed from World No. 2, swapping places with partner Joe Salisbury of Great Britain. “It’s pretty amazing. I’ve obviously had quite a long career, which I’m grateful...
