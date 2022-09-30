Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
New York State Military Museum to close for four months
The New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center will be closed to the public after Saturday, October 8. The museum and research center will close for four months for roof repairs on the 131-year-old facility.
Winter Jobs with The New York State Department of Transportation
With the temperatures dropping now that Fall has arrived it brings to mind that snow won't be far off. For some of us this could be bad news for others it means making money. Snow removal in the Hudson Valley can be a great job but there are a few requirements.
New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best
New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
NewsChannel 36
New York State Assembly Hears testimonies to modify the Complete Streets Act
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Thirteen-year-old Andrew Alati was riding his bicycle on his way to meet his friends when he was hit by a driver in a pedestrian crosswalk on June 30, 2019. He would have been 16-years-old today. Twelve-year-old Sammy Cohen was crossing the street on his way to soccer practice...
15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest
Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. "Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in...
DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?
It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
WNYT
Saratoga County brothers arrested for “Trainsurfing” in New York City
Police say two brothers from Saratoga County were caught riding on top of a train in New York City. The New York Daily News is reporting that Drew and John Hogan, from Wilton and Saratoga Springs respectively, were caught surfing on top of a Queens-bound subway train. According to the...
DEC Announces Start of Several Hunting Seasons Across New York State
On Tuesday, September 27, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the beginning of several hunting seasons in New York, including bowhunting for bear and deer in the Northern and Southern zones and the start of small game hunting seasons statewide. “This is an exciting...
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best
We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have some awesome orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole country.
Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer
Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year
Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
WNYT
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
