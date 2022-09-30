ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

matadornetwork.com

New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best

New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Syracuse.com

DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

DEC Announces Start of Several Hunting Seasons Across New York State

On Tuesday, September 27, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the beginning of several hunting seasons in New York, including bowhunting for bear and deer in the Northern and Southern zones and the start of small game hunting seasons statewide. “This is an exciting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best

We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have some awesome orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole country.
AGRICULTURE
NEWS10 ABC

Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer

Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
RENSSELAER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year

Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars

In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
WNYT

Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close

An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
ALBANY, NY

