First-Time Winner Spotlight: Huesler On Following In Federer's Footsteps
Marc-Andrea Huesler completed a dream week on Sunday in Bulgaria, where he defeated Holger Rune in the Sofia Open final to lift his first ATP Tour trophy. ATPTour.com caught up with the Swiss lefty to discuss his big breakthrough, following in Roger Federer's footsteps, his interests off the court and more.
Huesler Clinches First Title In Sofia
Marc-Andrea Huesler broke new ground at the Sofia Open on Sunday when he overcame #NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune 6-4, 7-6(8) to capture his maiden tour-level title. Competing in his first tour-level final, the Swiss lefty outmanoeuvred Rune with his touch and variety from all angles to seal the biggest win of his career after one hour and 42 minutes. The 26-year-old closed the net effectively throughout and saved two set points in the second-set tie-break to secure victory. Huesler is up to No. 64 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings following his standout run.
Bopanna/Middelkoop Earn 1st Team Title In Tel Aviv
Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop won their first ATP Tour title as a team on Sunday when they defeated third seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open. "It feels really good of course. You know you're on the right path...
Matos/Vega Hernandez Triumph In Sofia
Second seeds have now captured four tour-level titles this year. Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez captured their fourth tour-level title of the season as a team Sunday when they overcome Fabian Fallert and Oscar Otte 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 at the Sofia Open. In a hard-fought clash, the second seeds...
Rune Advances Past Sinner Into Sofia Final
Dane to take on Swiss lefty Huesler in Sunday’s championship match. Holger Rune advanced to his second ATP Tour final of 2022 on Saturday at the Sofia Open after his fellow #NextGenATP star Jannik Sinner retired from the pair’s semi-final clash due to an ankle injury. Rune was...
Scouting Report: Alcaraz & Djokovic Headline Astana, Ruud Leads Tokyo Field
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. A hard-court ATP 500 double-header lights up the ATP Tour this week as Astana and Tokyo play host to some of the world’s finest players. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the field at the Astana...
Djokovic Completes Dominant Week, Beats Cilic For Tel Aviv Title
Novak Djokovic sent a message to the rest of the ATP Tour this week — he is near his best. The top seed defeated second seed Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to clinch the Tel Aviv Watergen Open trophy. With the victory the Serbian became the first man to win a title on hard, clay (Rome) and grass courts (Wimbledon) this season.
Home Hope Kukushkin Seeks His 'Old Version' In Astana
Home wild card opens against Tsitsipas at this week’s Astana Open. Mikhail Kukushkin admits it has been a tough year for him on court but, as he prepares to compete at next week's Astana Open, the home favourite is excited to be playing on the same courts that played such a vital role in him cracking the Top 40 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings just three years ago.
Tiafoe: 'I’m Super Curious To See Where I Can Take This Tennis Thing'
Frances Tiafoe returns to Tokyo on the back of the biggest month of his tennis career, as he followed a run to the US Open semi-finals with two memorable Laver Cup wins — a doubles victory against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Swiss’ final professional match, and an event-clinching triumph for Team World against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Team-Minded Ram Climbs To Doubles World No. 1: 'It's Pretty Amazing'
Rajeev Ram made history on Monday when he became the oldest first-time World No. 1 in Pepperstone ATP Doubles Rankings history. The American climbed from World No. 2, swapping places with partner Joe Salisbury of Great Britain. “It’s pretty amazing. I’ve obviously had quite a long career, which I’m grateful...
Khachanov Reflects On US Open Run, Confidence & Turin Push
Karen Khachanov was 21 years old and ranked No. 48 in the world when the 2018 season began. The first signs that he was carving a new trajectory came early in Marseille, where he defeated Tomas Berdych and Lucas Pouille – both Top 20 players – on the way to his second career title. Stellar results followed – he made the fourth round at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon and was a semi-finalist in Toronto.
Kyrgios Brings The Thunder On Serve
Infosys ATP Beyond The Numbers examines Kyrgios' powerful serve. Nick Kyrgios possesses the best serve on the planet this season, winning an ATP Tour-leading 92.8 per cent (568/612) of his service games from 45 matches. His motion is ruthless simplicity. His weight starts back while his arms are counterbalanced, stretched...
Felix Ready To Continue Success In Astana
In retrospect, it’s ironic, but in a spectacular span of nine days last month Felix Auger-Aliassime – in back-to-back team events – produced the finest-quality results of his individual career. On 16 September in Valencia, Spain, the 22-year-old Canadian overcame a rabidly partisan crowd and the World...
Five #NextGenATP Challenger Tour Players To Watch In October
Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals will take place 8-12 November. Just over a month from now the world’s Top-8 21-and-under players will compete at the coveted Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals. Held in Milan, Italy, players dream of using the tournament as a launching pad for their career and this year is proving to be a close battle on who will qualify.
