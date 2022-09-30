Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic breezes to his first title since Wimbledon by winning the Tel Aviv Open
Top seed Novak Djokovic claimed his first title since winning Wimbledon in July with a dominant display against Marin Cilic at the Tel Aviv Open. Djokovic, 35, did not face a break point in the first set as he beat second seed Cilic in his first final since his All England Club triumph.
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title with victory over Marin Cilic
Novak Djokovic cruised to his 89th tour title as he beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday (2 October).The 35-year-old, playing in his first singles tournament since winning Wimbledon in July, eased past second seed Cilic 6-3 6-4 to take his third tour-level crown of the year.Top seed Djokovic went through the tournament without surrendering a single set to become the first man to win on hard, clay and grass courts this season.Djokovic was threatened only briefly as he served for the first set, producing back-to-back aces to deny Cilic the opportunity to break back.The world No 7 broke swiftly in the second, too, and pushed home the advantage to win the match in one hour hour and 35 minutes. Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
Scouting Report: Alcaraz & Djokovic Headline Astana, Ruud Leads Tokyo Field
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. A hard-court ATP 500 double-header lights up the ATP Tour this week as Astana and Tokyo play host to some of the world’s finest players. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the field at the Astana...
Bopanna/Middelkoop Earn 1st Team Title In Tel Aviv
Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop won their first ATP Tour title as a team on Sunday when they defeated third seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open. "It feels really good of course. You know you're on the right path...
Kokkinakis & Kyrgios Lead Tokyo Doubles Draw
Two Grand Slam-winning teams headline the doubles draw at the 2022 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships. Australian Open champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios lead the way as the top seeds, followed by Wimbledon winners Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell. The Australian teams met in January in the Australian Open final, and will need three more wins each to book a rematch in the Tokyo final.
Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime Enjoy Hit At Astana Landmark
The Astana Open is an ATP 500 event played indoors at the National Tennis Center, but two of its top stars were hitting outdoors on Sunday. For one day only, though. Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second and eighth seeds, respectively, exchanged leisurely strokes as part of a pre-tournament activity at the city’s famous Baiterek observation tower.
Alcaraz, Medvedev, Djokovic Learn Astana Fate
The 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz will begin his quest for a sixth tour-level title of season against fellow 2021 Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals competitor Holger Rune at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. The World No. 1, who is competing in his first singles event since winning the US Open,...
Home Hope Kukushkin Seeks His 'Old Version' In Astana
Home wild card opens against Tsitsipas at this week’s Astana Open. Mikhail Kukushkin admits it has been a tough year for him on court but, as he prepares to compete at next week's Astana Open, the home favourite is excited to be playing on the same courts that played such a vital role in him cracking the Top 40 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings just three years ago.
Ruud Learns Tokyo Path
Casper Ruud leads the singles field at the 2022 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, with the Norwegian occupying the draw’s top line as the top seed. Ruud will open play against Spain’s Jaume Munar at the ATP 500 event, with sixth seed Alex de Minaur drawing South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon, also in the top quarter.
Felix Ready To Continue Success In Astana
In retrospect, it’s ironic, but in a spectacular span of nine days last month Felix Auger-Aliassime – in back-to-back team events – produced the finest-quality results of his individual career. On 16 September in Valencia, Spain, the 22-year-old Canadian overcame a rabidly partisan crowd and the World...
First-Time Winner Spotlight: Huesler On Following In Federer's Footsteps
Marc-Andrea Huesler completed a dream week on Sunday in Bulgaria, where he defeated Holger Rune in the Sofia Open final to lift his first ATP Tour trophy. ATPTour.com caught up with the Swiss lefty to discuss his big breakthrough, following in Roger Federer's footsteps, his interests off the court and more.
Soeda Plays Final ATP Tour Event In Tokyo
Go Soeda began to close the curtains on his 20-year career on Saturday at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships. The 38-year-old played his final ATP Tour match in the Tokyo qualifying draw before bowing out in front of his home fans at the Ariake Colosseum. He will close out...
Huesler Clinches First Title In Sofia
Marc-Andrea Huesler broke new ground at the Sofia Open on Sunday when he overcame #NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune 6-4, 7-6(8) to capture his maiden tour-level title. Competing in his first tour-level final, the Swiss lefty outmanoeuvred Rune with his touch and variety from all angles to seal the biggest win of his career after one hour and 42 minutes. The 26-year-old closed the net effectively throughout and saved two set points in the second-set tie-break to secure victory. Huesler is up to No. 64 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings following his standout run.
Kyrgios Brings The Thunder On Serve
Infosys ATP Beyond The Numbers examines Kyrgios' powerful serve. Nick Kyrgios possesses the best serve on the planet this season, winning an ATP Tour-leading 92.8 per cent (568/612) of his service games from 45 matches. His motion is ruthless simplicity. His weight starts back while his arms are counterbalanced, stretched...
Matos/Vega Hernandez Triumph In Sofia
Second seeds have now captured four tour-level titles this year. Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez captured their fourth tour-level title of the season as a team Sunday when they overcome Fabian Fallert and Oscar Otte 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 at the Sofia Open. In a hard-fought clash, the second seeds...
Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Cilic to capture Tel Aviv title
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Top seed Novak Djokovic produced a stellar display to sweep aside Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 Tel Aviv Open on Sunday and clinch his third title of the season.
Klaasen/Lammons Cruise To Seoul Title
South African-American pair lifts trophy in second tour-level event together. Raven Klaasen and Nathaniel Lammons' fledgling partnership claimed its first ATP Tour title Sunday at the Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships in Seoul, where the top-seeded pairing claimed a 6-1, 7-5 championship match victory against Nicolas Barrientos and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.
Tiafoe: 'I’m Super Curious To See Where I Can Take This Tennis Thing'
Frances Tiafoe returns to Tokyo on the back of the biggest month of his tennis career, as he followed a run to the US Open semi-finals with two memorable Laver Cup wins — a doubles victory against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Swiss’ final professional match, and an event-clinching triumph for Team World against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Shapovalov Soars Into Seoul Final
Denis Shapovalov is an ATP Tour finalist once again. The Canadian produced a relentless display on Saturday to overcome American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-4 at the Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships in Seoul. In an aggressive performance, the fourth seed opened his shoulders to hit through Brooksby, firing 24 winners...
Team-Minded Ram Climbs To Doubles World No. 1: 'It's Pretty Amazing'
Rajeev Ram made history on Monday when he became the oldest first-time World No. 1 in Pepperstone ATP Doubles Rankings history. The American climbed from World No. 2, swapping places with partner Joe Salisbury of Great Britain. “It’s pretty amazing. I’ve obviously had quite a long career, which I’m grateful...
