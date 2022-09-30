ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Organization to hold inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast October 12

The inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the Embassy Suites- Frisco Convention Center, Located at 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco. The organization said the purpose and goal of this breakfast is to enhance and encourage prayer for the mayor, community...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week

Coppell and the surrounding communities have plenty of options for events this weekend whether it's immersing yourself in the arts or spending time celebrating fall. Take a look at five things that can help to fill in your weekly schedule. Bass vocalist Keron Jackson at Coppell Arts Center.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The secret to doing business with family: How these local families run a coffee company in the Celina area together

When three sisters moved to Texas with family, they eventually found their way to Celina. Today, they and their husbands operate Six Sips Coffee Co., which focuses on using clean ingredients and sustainable practices. Ashley and Rex Cotten, Brittany and Brandon McLeod and Cynda and Jeremy Bearden work together to run the show, but can also be found around Celina with their families in their free time.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Lauren Osburn, children’s librarian at Cozby Library in Coppell

Lauren Osburn is a children’s librarian at the Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell. When not in the library, she spends her time reading and inspiring others, making an effort to encourage younger generations to love books as much as she does. Tell me a little bit about...
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Felix Torres, music and artistic director for the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra

Felix Torres is the music and artistic director of the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra. He has multiple degrees from Texas Christian University in music education and in conducting. In addition to his work in Mesquite, Torres conducts for the East Texas Youth Orchestra in Tyler, Texas. He also helps run a publishing company as well as a nonprofit focusing on the promotion and discovery of Latin American and Caribbean music.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Plano resident and musician Klaus Abebefe

Klaus Abebefe has been making music since he was in the seventh grade. From rapping to singing country, Abebefe has a wide array of musical ability. His music can be found on all streaming platforms. How did you get into rapping?
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Collin County to host public test of voting machines

Collin County Election officials will hold a public test of voting machines – known as a logic & accuracy test – on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the county's Elections Department, 2010 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102. The public is invited. Texas law requires public testing...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McGlade hoping to race all the way to state

Last weekend, Allen junior Mia McGlade got the opportunity to test herself at the McNeil Invitational, held at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock — the longstanding site of the UIL state cross country championship. She's hoping it won't be the last time she makes that trip south this...
ROUND ROCK, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Reddy leading by example in West tennis' championship culture

Expectations are always high around the Plano West tennis team, and the Wolves are in the midst of another big year. West is ranked in the state's top 10 and currently tied for first place in District 6-6A heading into the final week of the regular season. The Wolves have...
WEST, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plenty on the line as volleyball teams hit district midpoint

For several volleyball programs around the area, this week marks the start of the second half of district play. That will amplify the stakes surrounding plenty of matches in the coming weeks as teams vie for district championships and playoff berths.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Here's why Frisco ISD's website now has a 'trending topics' page that addresses hot-button issues

A new page on Frisco ISD’s website is aiming to address hot-button issues in a central location. Recently the district announced the creation of a “trending topics” page that FISD said will include “up-to-date details about policies and procedures in Frisco ISD.” A look at the page today shows links addressing such topics as Critical Race Theory, LGBTQIA+ restroom practices, library books, social-emotional learning, secondary grading practices and more.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Captain and center, Dickson leaving his mark on Boyd football

McKinney Boyd senior Joey Dickson has been a fixture on the Broncos' offensive line since his breakout sophomore year in 2020. Dickson received offensive newcomer of the year honors that season, a rarity for a lineman, and has only built off that success since. Now a captain, he's helping usher in a new era for Boyd football under first-year head coach Daniel Foster.
BOYD, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McCoy, Lady Bobcats motivated to make another run at a state title

After coming up one win shy of a state championship last year, the Celina volleyball team hasn't missed a beat this season. The Lady Bobcats entered Friday with a 27-1 record and an unbeaten start to district play. The week prior, on Sept. 23 against Van Alstyne, featured a milestone occasion for junior outside hitter Ryan McCoy, who recorded the 1,000th kill of her high school career.
CELINA, TX

