When three sisters moved to Texas with family, they eventually found their way to Celina. Today, they and their husbands operate Six Sips Coffee Co., which focuses on using clean ingredients and sustainable practices. Ashley and Rex Cotten, Brittany and Brandon McLeod and Cynda and Jeremy Bearden work together to run the show, but can also be found around Celina with their families in their free time.

CELINA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO