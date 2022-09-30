ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Home Invader Gives Virginia Man Early Morning Scare During Attempted Burglary, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago

A Virginia homeowner got quite a scare on Friday morning when he woke up to a home invader banging on his bedroom door in Prince William County, authorities announced.

Woodbridge resident Julio Leon Serrano, 37, was arrested and charged with burglary following an incident in his hometown early on Friday, Sept. 30, according to a spokesperson from the Prince William Police Department.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. on Friday morning, officers responded to the 1400 block of Admiral Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a reported burglary that was reported by the homeowner while the burglar was still in the house.

The investigation determined that the homeowner was woken up by Serrano yelling and banging on an interior bedroom door of his home, prompting him to immediately call the police.

When officers arrived at the home, they said that they made contact with the people inside the house, including Serrano, who complied with orders and was quickly taken into custody without incident by members of the department.

According to investigators, there were no signs of forced entry into the residence, and no property was stolen.

Serrano was charged with burglary and is being held without bond. Officials said his court date is pending.

Comments / 0

