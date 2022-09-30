ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A.J. Brown confirms the birth of his son A.J. Brown Jr.

By 94 Wip Staff
 4 days ago

A.J. Brown is now A.J. Brown Sr., as the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver confirmed the birth of his new baby boy A.J. Brown Jr.

Brown told reporters he will not change the name on his uniform, at least for now.

Brown, 25, was away from the team the last two days and he confirmed on Friday that his girlfriend gave birth to the new baby boy.

Brown will play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his first three games with the Eagles, Brown has 20 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown.

