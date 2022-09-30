Twitter Reacts to Cubs Sweep of Phillies

Chicago Cubs Twitter reacts accordingly to the club's sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Chicago Cubs did it again. They swept another National League East powerhouse. The first time around it was against the New York Mets and now they have added the Philadelphia Phillies to their trophy case.

While the sweep won't change the outcome or trajectory of the season, it does give the club a boost of confidence for the 2023 MLB season while trying to finish this one.

It is especially important for the younger, developing players to be able to win against good teams in big situations.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions we here at Inside the Cubs saw from this sweep.

Well, we did just mention that they beat up on two very good teams from that division. So yeah, go ahead and crown them the champs.

For posterity's sake, right Stro?

A little bit of confidence goes a long way. If they can carry this over into next season, then yes, winning matters.

The Cubs sent Phillies fans into complete meltdown mode.

And perhaps the most positive of all:

