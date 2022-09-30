The owners of a Nazareth auto-repair shop have bought the site of the former Forks Diner and plan to use it to open a second shop. Partners Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra purchased the property at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000, according to Lehigh Financial Group, LLC, which arranged more than $1 million in funding for both the acquisition of the property and the work to convert the 5,000-square-foot space into a 6-bay auto repair shop.

EASTON, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO