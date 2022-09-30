Read full article on original website
Doli Construction Corp. to close Curly Hill Road for tree removal in Plumstead Township
Doli Construction Corp. is planning to close Curly Hill Road between South Silo Hill Road and North Silo Hill Road in Plumstead Township, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. During the closure, Curly Hill Road motorists...
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A trailer truck got stuck under a bridge in Delaware County, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station. King of Prussia Road was closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads. The road has since been reopened. The accident also impacted access...
Water main break forces Pine Run Elementary School in Bucks County to close on Monday
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Pine Run Elementary School in Bucks County will be closed on Monday due to a water main break interrupting service to the school building, the Central Bucks School District announced on Sunday night. The district said that the status of the building and repair will be provided as updates become available.
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 school buses in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Police said the stolen converters are generally then sold for the scrap and rare metals that are found inside. Police are asking everyone to be extra vigilant for this type of activity.
9-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver near Camden County elementary school
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
Falls Township Continues Work With Real Estate Developer, Enters Leasing Agreement for Construction
The lease will allow for the further development of the new center.Image via Kadean Construction Company. A major development plan in Bucks County continues after a transportation company signed a lease with Falls Township. Staff writers at the Lower Bucks Times had the details.
Coroner Called to Crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday Afternoon
A Schuylkill County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Hubley Township on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:20pm when a Saturn Ion was traveling west in the 2200 Block of East Main Street of Sacremento. While negotiating a right curve, the female driver lost control...
Buckingham Township Boutique Will Be Open To The Public For Another Two Weeks
The house will be up for the next month, offering an array of quality goods. A unique home in the Bucks County area, hosting a designer goods store, will be open longer than originally anticipated. Ed Doyle wrote about the house for TAP Into Doylestown. The Village Improvement Association of...
A new business is moving into the Forks Diner site. And it’s a familiar name.
The owners of a Nazareth auto-repair shop have bought the site of the former Forks Diner and plan to use it to open a second shop. Partners Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra purchased the property at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000, according to Lehigh Financial Group, LLC, which arranged more than $1 million in funding for both the acquisition of the property and the work to convert the 5,000-square-foot space into a 6-bay auto repair shop.
'Be Kind:' Man receives his life-changing smile months after crash on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge
Smile! We have a follow-up to a dental team's effort to give one man his confidence back.
Delaware Canal Towpath Recognized As a Great Weekend Getaway Destination
The trail is known as a great destination for locals and visitors. Bucks County’s Delaware Canal Towpath is known for its natural beauty, making it a great spot for weekend excursions. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the trail for the Yardley Patch. Known as a great spot for walkers, runners,...
Driver injured after FedEx tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 in Hunterdon County
BLOOMSBURY BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A New York man was injured after his FedEx tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 78 Saturday night, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound at milepost 7.3 in Bloomsbury Borough, Goez...
Driver Flees From Serious Crash In Bristol Township
It was just before 8:00 AM today, when a passenger vehicle traveling at high speed veered out of control and collided with a work truck, that was carrying windows and lumber. The crash happened on Radcliffe Street at the intersection with Hammond. This is in the vicinity of the turnpike bridge.
1,100 people without power in Lancaster after vehicle crash
UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m., 13 affected customers remain, according to PPL. The outage is expected to be resolved by midnight. More than 1,100 people are without power in Lancaster County after a vehicle crashed into a pole earlier today. At around noon today, a vehicle crashed into a pole...
Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Action News viewer video captured the chaos and the traffic backups.
