ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Solebury Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Mechanicsville, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Plumstead Township, PA
City
Point Pleasant, PA
Bucks County, PA
Traffic
Solebury Township, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Point Pleasant Pike
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
LehighValleyLive.com

A new business is moving into the Forks Diner site. And it’s a familiar name.

The owners of a Nazareth auto-repair shop have bought the site of the former Forks Diner and plan to use it to open a second shop. Partners Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra purchased the property at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000, according to Lehigh Financial Group, LLC, which arranged more than $1 million in funding for both the acquisition of the property and the work to convert the 5,000-square-foot space into a 6-bay auto repair shop.
EASTON, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Driver Flees From Serious Crash In Bristol Township

It was just before 8:00 AM today, when a passenger vehicle traveling at high speed veered out of control and collided with a work truck, that was carrying windows and lumber. The crash happened on Radcliffe Street at the intersection with Hammond. This is in the vicinity of the turnpike bridge.
BRISTOL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy