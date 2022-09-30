Retired Philadelphia Cop Accused Of Sexually Abusing Young Girls, Retaliation Against Witnesses

Authorities on Friday, Sept. 30 urged other potential victims to come forward after they charged a retired Philadelphia police officer with unlawful contact with young girls and retaliation against witnesses.

Patrick Heron, 52, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and is being held on $2 million bail, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

He went on to say that the allegations against the former officer were "among the most alarming, sensitive, and serious that my administration's detectives and prosecutors have investigated."

DA Krasner Announces Charges Against Former Police Officer for Indecent Assault of Minors Posted by Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on Friday, September 30, 2022

"This is not only about terrible conduct, it's about a pretty terrible effort at cover-up, intimidation and abuse of pretty much every process you can imagine," Krasner added.

Heron sent electronic messages to girls, instructing them to send "intimate photographs" and grooming them to meet in person, according to the DA.

Nude and non-consensual photographs of teenage or younger girls were also recovered by detectives.

"The defendant is also accused of using electronic communications and forgery to threaten and intimidate children and adults who attempted to report his misconduct to authorities," Krasner said.

On some occasions, Heron identified himself as a current officer or did not identify himself at all.

He has been charged with the following offenses:

Unlawful Contact With Minors (Sexual Offenses)

Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act (With Child)

Indecent Assault of Person Less than 13 Years of Age

Forgery

Retaliation Against Witness or Victim

Stalking

Harassment

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the DAO Special Investigations Unit at DAO_SIU@phila.gov or 215–686–9608.

Survivors of sexual assault are also urged to seek services and support by contacting the 24-hour hotline of WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence: 215-985-3333.