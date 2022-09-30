Read full article on original website
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
Giants optimistic Daniel Jones (ankle) plays Week 5
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) could play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones exited Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he returned just two possessions later after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. If Jones and Taylor are both unavailable for Week 5 in London, then the Giants may opt to just go with Saquon Barkley in the wildcat. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
Broncos sign running back Latavius Murray ahead of Week 5
The Denver Broncos have signed running back Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad ahead of their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Murray spent the weekend in London with the Saints, but will head out for Denver now that the Broncos have signed him off of the Saints' practice squad. He'll compete for reps with Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams (knee) heading to the injured reserve.
Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback for Dolphins in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will head into their Week 5 game against the New York Jets with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. The Dolphins have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for their Week 5 tilt with the Jets, meaning Teddy Bridgewater will get the start with rookie Skylar Thompson in the backup position. Bridgewater looked solid distributing the ball to the Dolphins' talented pass-catchers in relief of Tagovailoa in Week 4, and should benefit from a week of preparation with the team's starting units.
Melvin Gordon (neck) to 'carry load' for Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) will be the feature back moving forward, per offensive coordinator Justin Outten. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett declined to name a lead back earlier in the day, but Outten made it clear who the starter will be following Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. "With Melvin, he's going to carry the load, obviously. We'll have a mix of [Mike] Boone and then after that we got to figure out who can spell and who feels best in that position." Gordon (neck) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, but there's no concern about his status for Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos added Latavius Murray to the roster on Monday, so he could also factor into the mix, despite Outten not mentioning him.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play in Saints' Week 4 contest
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is active for the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Landry suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 that kept him out of most of that week's tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he'll suit up in Week 4 after some limited practices this week. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) sidelined, the Landry will be catching passes from Andy Dalton in today's game.
Julio Jones 'nicked up' for Buccaneers in return
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones got "nicked up" in Sunday night's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones logged 17 snaps in the first half, but he didn't see the field again after the Buccaneers' first play of the second half. The veteran wideout had missed the previous two contests after injuring his knee in the season opener, but it's not clear if that is related to Jones' latest ailment. The Buccaneers will likely limit Jones' practice reps this week before making a decision on his status for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Gage and Cole Beasley could see more snaps if Jones is unable to play versus his former team.
Julio Jones (knee) will play Sunday's Week 4 game for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off an absence the week prior, the veteran Jones has officially received the green light from the training staff to take the field in a high-profile matchup versus Patrick Mahomes and Co. Expect him to see his usual workload.
Dak Prescott (thumb) reportedly out for Cowboys again Week 5
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) will not play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, reports Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones revealed Tuesday that Prescott isn't able to comfortably grip footballs with his surgically repaired right thumb, so it's not surprising the quarterback isn't ready to play. Cooper Rush will make another start on Sunday against the Rams and Will Grier, who was signed to the active roster on Tuesday, will be the backup.
Trey Mancini batting seventh for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 9.5 FanDuel points...
Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 5
No matter how your fantasy football teams have started out, there's still hope. It's possible to make the playoffs even if you're 0-4, provided that you make the necessary changes to your squad. You can study the waiver wire and make the right start-or-sit choices, but the trade market could...
Curt Casali taking over catcher in Seattle's Tuesday Game 1 matchup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is batting ninth in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Casali will catch on Tuesday evening after Cal Raleigh was rested at home against Tigers' southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. numberFire's models project Casali to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 5 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
Marlins bench Nick Fortes on Tuesday evening
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fortes will sit on the bench after Jacob Stallings was picked as Miami's starting catcher for Braxton Garrett. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 6.6% barrel rate...
Week 4's Perfect NFL DFS Lineups
Ever finish a week of daily fantasy football and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each week here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Week 4's lineups are listed below. These lineups come from the Sunday main slate. As always, make sure to...
Fantasy Basketball: 5 Stars to Target Entering the 2022-23 Season
Season-long fantasy basketball is unique. It's because if there's any league that might need to pare down its schedule, it's the NBA. Only 8 of the top-15 players that led the league in per-game scoring -- your stars -- played more than 65 total games last season. Guys take nights off due to back-to-back games, chronic ailments, or ice-cream headaches.
NBA・
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 4 Monday Night (Rams at 49ers)
The Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers for Week 4's final matchup, with the hometown 49ers favored by just 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5, so this is expected to be a fairly low-scoring contest. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical...
Seattle's J.P. Crawford leading off in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford is starting in Tuesday's first contest against the Detroit Tigers. Crawford will operate the shortstop position after Dylan Moore was benched on Tuesday evening. In a matchup against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, our models project Crawford to score 9.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
Hunter Dozier starting for Kansas City Monday
The Kansas City Royals will start Hunter Dozier at third base in Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier will hit sixth and cover the hot corner Monday while Nate Eaton moves to the bench. Dozier has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.3 fantasy points...
