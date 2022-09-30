ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calverton, NY

Assembly resolution honors fallen NYPD detective from Calverton

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Local officials, family and friends commemorated the life of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen today along with a charity that was created in his name.

Det. Simonsen, of Calverton, was killed by friendly fire in 2019 while responding to a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Queens.

Officials are making sure his name is remembered forever with an Assembly resolution.

"It means everything to me, this is our whole goal for Brian, never to be forgotten and through the foundation that's what we're trying to do, just carry on his name," said Leanne Simonsen, widow.

Onix, the police dog that the Detective Brian "Smiles" Simonsen Memorial Foundation recently donated a new kennel to, was also in attendance at the event.

MORE: 'Tragic case of friendly fire:' NYPD detective killed during Queens robbery

News 12

News 12

