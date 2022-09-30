Fire devastates Mercer County senior and community center

The Ewing Senior and Community Center on Lower Ferry Road was severely damaged by a major fire early Friday morning.

The roof collapsed and the center portion of the building was destroyed.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. There was nobody in the building at the time.

According to their website, the gym was scheduled to be closed on Sept. 26 for a heater replacement project. It was not known if this was the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.