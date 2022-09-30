ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Fire devastates Mercer County senior and community center

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlA3z_0iGwT14I00

The Ewing Senior and Community Center on Lower Ferry Road was severely damaged by a major fire early Friday morning.

The roof collapsed and the center portion of the building was destroyed.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. There was nobody in the building at the time.

According to their website, the gym was scheduled to be closed on Sept. 26 for a heater replacement project. It was not known if this was the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

Related
midjersey.news

October 3, 2022

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out this afternoon at Homan and Hillcrest Avenue in front of Priori’s Delicatessen. Ewing Police did confirm that shots were fired and that no one was hit, but no other details were available at this time. Earlier this year on June 6, 2022,...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Mercer County, NJ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heater#Accident
NJ.com

Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday

Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
94.5 PST

Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ

This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

News 12

111K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy