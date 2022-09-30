Read full article on original website
Caesars Sportsbook commercials should start using promo code FULLSYR
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Caesars Sportsbook is offering all new customers up to $1,250 back on their first bet with the promo code FULLSYR. This is one of the most...
What is an HD antenna? Plus how to get one free from Sling
Cable TV is expensive, and with prices on the rise, live internet TV services aren’t always a cheaper option, but Sling TV remains one of the best bargains in the live TV game. If you’re weighing your cord-cutting options, Sling has an offer that’s worth considering: a FREE HD antenna when you prepay for two months of the service.
NFL・
Bills’ Xavier Rhodes placed on practice squad injured list: What does this mean?
The Buffalo Bills signed Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad to provide a veteran option as the team dealt with multiple injuries at the position. Instead of helping on the field, Rhodes joined Buffalo’s long list of injured players. After being ruled out as an elevation option for this week’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens due to a hamstring injury, the Bills placed Rhodes on the practice squad injured list on Saturday.
How to watch ESPN’s ‘Truth Be Told: The Fight for Women’s Professional Soccer’ | Time, TV channel, live stream, more
ESPN E60 investigates allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. In the fall of 2021, the entire league was going through a crisis that had many coaches and executives fired. The commissioner resigned, and the owner of the marquee franchises was forced to sell their controlling interests in the team. How did it all happen? What led to the games being canceled?
MLB・
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers (report)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, reports indicate. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reported Tuesday that multiple sources have said both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers. A source told the...
Denver Broncos sign Syracuse native Latavius Murray, place RB Javonte Williams on IR
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad and placed dynamic second-year rusher Javonte Williams on injured reserve with a season-ending torn ACL. The Broncos also placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on IR. He needs...
‘Super soldier’ Josh Allen proves no lead is safe in comeback win over Ravens, Lamar Jackson (instant takeaways)
BALTIMORE — When Josh Allen led a game-tying drive in the third quarter Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Mina Kimes summed it up:. “That was a Josh Allen Super Soldier drive,” Kimes wrote on Twitter. That drive anchored a come-from-behind victory for the Bills, who...
How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL preseason time, TV, live stream
The Buffalo Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, October 4 (10/4/2022) as the NHL preseason continues. The game will be broadcast on MSG in market, and nationwide on NHL Network. It can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. The Sabres...
NFL Week 5 predictions and odds: Colts vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL will kick off Week 5 with Thursday Night Football between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and both teams will be looking for a bounce-back win after dropping their Week 4 matchups. Our experts analyzed the contest with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and made a best bet for the game.
How to watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: NBA preseason time, TV, live stream
The New York Knicks kick off the 2022 NBA Preseason against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, October 4 (10/4/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on MSG in market, and nationwide on TNT. It can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream. The Knicks...
Bills’ Ed Oliver OUT, several key contributors return vs. Ravens
The Buffalo Bills are getting some key contributors back for today’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Entering Sunday’s matchup, Buffalo had seven players listed as questionable while ruling out cornerback Christian Benford, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Jake Kumerow. Of the seven questionable players, Buffalo will...
