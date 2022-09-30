ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

What is an HD antenna? Plus how to get one free from Sling

Cable TV is expensive, and with prices on the rise, live internet TV services aren’t always a cheaper option, but Sling TV remains one of the best bargains in the live TV game. If you’re weighing your cord-cutting options, Sling has an offer that’s worth considering: a FREE HD antenna when you prepay for two months of the service.
Syracuse.com

Bills’ Xavier Rhodes placed on practice squad injured list: What does this mean?

The Buffalo Bills signed Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad to provide a veteran option as the team dealt with multiple injuries at the position. Instead of helping on the field, Rhodes joined Buffalo’s long list of injured players. After being ruled out as an elevation option for this week’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens due to a hamstring injury, the Bills placed Rhodes on the practice squad injured list on Saturday.
Syracuse.com

How to watch ESPN’s ‘Truth Be Told: The Fight for Women’s Professional Soccer’ | Time, TV channel, live stream, more

ESPN E60 investigates allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. In the fall of 2021, the entire league was going through a crisis that had many coaches and executives fired. The commissioner resigned, and the owner of the marquee franchises was forced to sell their controlling interests in the team. How did it all happen? What led to the games being canceled?
Syracuse.com

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers (report)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, reports indicate. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reported Tuesday that multiple sources have said both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers. A source told the...
Syracuse.com

NFL Week 5 predictions and odds: Colts vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL will kick off Week 5 with Thursday Night Football between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and both teams will be looking for a bounce-back win after dropping their Week 4 matchups. Our experts analyzed the contest with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and made a best bet for the game.
Syracuse.com

Bills’ Ed Oliver OUT, several key contributors return vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills are getting some key contributors back for today’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Entering Sunday’s matchup, Buffalo had seven players listed as questionable while ruling out cornerback Christian Benford, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Jake Kumerow. Of the seven questionable players, Buffalo will...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

