The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is taking action against Choice Money Transfer, accusing it of multiple violations of money transfer laws. The bureau announced a $950,000 penalty against the New Jersey company Tuesday (Oct. 4), saying Choice Money had failed to accurately disclose crucial prepayment information to remittance senders, including money transfer fees, current exchange rates and the date the recipient would receive the funds.
Programmable money has become one of the latest buzzwords as people talk about the rise of cryptocurrencies that are actually used for payments — like privately issued stablecoins — or central bank digital currencies like a digital dollar or euro. But really, the technology really comes down to...
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reportedly charged Adam Todd, the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Digitex, with running an illegal crypto derivatives trading platform, failing to implement required know-your-customer (KYC) practices and attempting to manipulate the price of Digitex’s native token called DGTX. The complaint was filed...
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Stability Oversight Council has reported that crypto-asset activities “could pose risks” to the U.S. financial system’s stability, a press release said. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Digital Asset Financial Stability Risks and Regulation report “emphasizes the importance of...
Eco, a FinTech savings and spending app, plans to convert its users account balances to a U.S. digital currency that then will be Zero Hash, CoinDesk reported. U.S. digital currency, or USDC, refers to cryptocurrencies pegged to the valued of the U.S. dollars. It is one of numerous similar instruments referred to as stablecoins. Zero Hash is a cryptocurrency asset-as-a-service provider.
Argentine FinTech Uala plans to invest $150 million in the next year and a half to expand its Latin American digital banking operations as the region becomes more digitized. The expansion will focus mainly on Mexico and Colombia, with Uala — valued at around $2.5 billion — hoping to grow its user base from 5 million to 25 million or 30 million over the next five years, CEO Pierpaolo Barbieri told Reuters in a Tuesday (Oct. 4) report.
Bitcoin company NYDIG has promoted executives Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad to the roles of CEO and President, respectively, a press release said. Shah and Conrad will focus on bolstering investment in its mining technology, along with the platform technology business, helping banks and other companies utilize tech for next-generation wallets and global payments.
Payments credit union service organization (CUSO) PSCU has expanded its relationship with SAFE Federal Credit Union to offer debit processing support as well as credit processing. Based in Sumter, South Carolina, and founded in 1955, SAFE has $1.6 billion in assets and 133,000 members in seven counties. The credit union...
Consumer finance app Eco has joined forces with Zero Hash — a crypto-as-a-service infrastructure provider — to offer stablecoin-powered financial services to customers. According to a Monday (Oct. 3) news release, Zero Hash “abstracts away the technological and regulatory complexities of fiat-to-crypto conversions and provides the complete building blocks for supporting USDC deposits and withdrawals, including liquidity and regulatory and compliance infrastructure.”
The volatility of digital assets has been largely confined to the digital ecosystem and has had little effect on the traditional financial system. But that could change if the digital asset ecosystem becomes more interconnected with the traditional financial system and if it begins providing significant financial services outside that ecosystem, according to a staff report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The head of the country’s consumer financial enforcement agency is closing out its first year at the helm showing banks, FinTechs, lenders, mortgage brokers and debt collectors the world according to Rohit Chopra. Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) since Sept. 30, 2021, Chopra has handed down...
It could have been worse. The ConnectedEconomy™ (CE100) Stock Index sank 1.9% in a week that saw the broader markets decline by about 3%. The week ended a third quarter that brings the YTD performance to a dismal negative 38.2%. September wound up being a brutal month, as the Index was 10.9%.
The Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors said Monday (Oct, 3) that it was officially ending so-called network exclusivity and would instead require all debit card issuers to enable merchants to pick from at least two unaffiliated payment card networks. In a statement, the Fed noted that the final language...
Stocks rose sharply again on Wall Street Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks
With any nascent payments offering, as consumers embrace new, digital means of transacting and volumes surge, regulations and guidelines take shape. Those rules lay out the responsibilities of various stakeholders — the senders, receivers, financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and intermediaries. They also govern what happens when things go wrong,...
Taking the next step in its inquiry into a data breach of Meta’s Facebook platform, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has submitted a draft decision to other concerned supervisory authorities across the European Union (EU). As outlined in Article 60 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR),...
In an interview this week, bitcoin payments firm Strike’s CEO said that El Salvador’s bitcoin-as-legal-tender experiment hasn’t hurt his company in any way, noting that its only involvement with the project was him giving President Nayib Bukele advice. He also said that he thought it had been...
While the rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing has been instrumental in the success of the fossil fuel divestment movement so far, critics argue that recent changes to the European Union’s ESG taxonomy threaten the current momentum. Earlier this year, the addition of natural gas to the...
The African Export-Import Bank, or Afreximbank, announced Thursday (Sept. 29) the broad launch of a payment service called AfPAY with the stated goal of facilitating easier transactions among African financial institutions. The announcement said: “Afreximbank developed the product specifically to address the banking challenges confronting African economies due to the...
Cloud-based software provider Applied Systems has launched a digital payments solution that integrates with its management systems for insurance agencies — Applied Epic and EZLynx — in the North American market. Dubbed Applied Pay, the cloud-based, natively-integrated electronic payments hub enables insurance agents to offer their clients a...
