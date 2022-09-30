ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder set to become free agent

Greg Allen will be out on his own soon. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Miguel Andujar off of waivers from the Yankees. In correspondence with that move, the Pirates designated Allen for assignment. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MLBtraderumors.com, he has been outrighted to...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
batterypower.com

Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies-Nationals Game 2 rained out, doubleheader set for Saturday

WASHINGTON -- The second game of Friday's doubleheader between the Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain. The teams are now scheduled to play a separate admission doubleheader Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Kyle Gibson will start Game 1 and Noah Syndergaard will start Game 2.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Darren Daulton
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Yardbarker

Orioles shut down Aaron Judge, Yankees

Jordan Lyles pitched seven-plus stellar innings and the visiting Baltimore Orioles stayed mathematically alive in the American League wild-card race for the moment with a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Lyles (12-11) kept Aaron Judge from hitting his 62nd home run and breaking the AL...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Brewers#The Miami Marlins#Nationals#The Atlanta Braves
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs

The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies roster moves: Darick Hall called up with Triple A season over

In search of any offense they can get during a terribly timed team-wide slump, the Phillies called up designated hitter/first baseman Darick Hall from Triple A Lehigh Valley prior to Friday's doubleheader in Washington. The IronPigs' season ended Wednesday so Hall should be a left-handed bat off the bench over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans camp in rainy conditions at the Linc ahead of Jaguars game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are heading into Sunday's game with the Jaguars as the only undefeated team in the NFL. But as game time nears, downpours are expected.Fans will want to try and stay dry. At the Linc, it's already pretty busy in the morning for Sunday's second home game against the Jaguars. Just driving in, there was already a line to get into the stadium. Fans camped out with RVs and buses.Many are already putting up E-Z Ups to help shield them from the rain that's expected to come later Sunday. Regardless of the wet weather, spirits are high. CBS3 caught up with one family that's been tailgating since 2004. "Rain, sleet, snow, we're like the post office, we tailgate anyway. So it doesn't matter," Ed Callahan said.For now, things are staying dry but kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy