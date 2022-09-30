Read full article on original website
Related
Pair of ex-Yankees are on Marlins’ possible short list of manager candidates to replace Don Mattingly
Derek Jeter and Gary Denbo are gone and Don Mattingly’s days are numbered. But don’t worry because a heavy New York Yankees presence remains in place for the Miami Marlins. General manager Kim Ng was a one-time Brian Cashman disciple and she appears to have a pair of ex-Yankees on her short list to fill the club’s managerial opening.
Ex-Yankees infielder set to become free agent
Greg Allen will be out on his own soon. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Miguel Andujar off of waivers from the Yankees. In correspondence with that move, the Pirates designated Allen for assignment. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MLBtraderumors.com, he has been outrighted to...
MLB・
Curt Schilling blasts Yankees’ Michael Kay for Aaron Judge 61st HR call
When Aaron Judge, Patty Judge, Roger Maris Jr. and the entire New York Yankees roster watched the 61st home run of No. 99’s remarkable season fly over the left-field wall Wednesday night, the last thing on their minds was what former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling had to say about the moment.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo praises New York with contract decision looming
NEW YORK — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has a $16-million decision to make this offseason. He could opt into the second year of his deal in New York. Or he could become a free agent and seek a bigger payday. On Friday, Rizzo said he won’t allow the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Mets swept by Braves; Atlanta takes 2-game lead in NL East
The Braves swept the Mets on Sunday to take a 2-game lead in the NL East
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Phillies-Nationals Game 2 rained out, doubleheader set for Saturday
WASHINGTON -- The second game of Friday's doubleheader between the Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain. The teams are now scheduled to play a separate admission doubleheader Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Kyle Gibson will start Game 1 and Noah Syndergaard will start Game 2.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phillies top Nats, cut magic number to 1 in NL wild-card bid
The Philadelphia Phillies have reduced their magic number to one for clinching their first postseason berth in 11 years
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will conclude their season series with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Nationals prediction and pick. The Phillies and the Nationals split a day-night doubleheader yesterday, with each team winning a game. The...
Yardbarker
Orioles shut down Aaron Judge, Yankees
Jordan Lyles pitched seven-plus stellar innings and the visiting Baltimore Orioles stayed mathematically alive in the American League wild-card race for the moment with a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Lyles (12-11) kept Aaron Judge from hitting his 62nd home run and breaking the AL...
Phillies Snap Losing Streak, Magic Number Falls to Five
The Philadelphia Phillies snapped their five-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory against the Washington Nationals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs
The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
NBC Sports
Phillies roster moves: Darick Hall called up with Triple A season over
In search of any offense they can get during a terribly timed team-wide slump, the Phillies called up designated hitter/first baseman Darick Hall from Triple A Lehigh Valley prior to Friday's doubleheader in Washington. The IronPigs' season ended Wednesday so Hall should be a left-handed bat off the bench over...
Philadelphia 76ers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, the simplest answer turns out to be the best one. Yes, there’s something appealing about a massive, complex, elegant solution, like NBA trades. Realistically, it makes us feel smarter to come up with a more complicated means to an end. Still, at times, we can waste energy searching for one, with a simpler course of action right under our noses.
Eagles fans camp in rainy conditions at the Linc ahead of Jaguars game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are heading into Sunday's game with the Jaguars as the only undefeated team in the NFL. But as game time nears, downpours are expected.Fans will want to try and stay dry. At the Linc, it's already pretty busy in the morning for Sunday's second home game against the Jaguars. Just driving in, there was already a line to get into the stadium. Fans camped out with RVs and buses.Many are already putting up E-Z Ups to help shield them from the rain that's expected to come later Sunday. Regardless of the wet weather, spirits are high. CBS3 caught up with one family that's been tailgating since 2004. "Rain, sleet, snow, we're like the post office, we tailgate anyway. So it doesn't matter," Ed Callahan said.For now, things are staying dry but kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Comments / 0