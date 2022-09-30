Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPD officer hit by vehicle, detective fires shots
A Milwaukee police officer is hurt after being struck by a vehicle near 40th and Villard. It was just one in a sequence of events that eventually led to a detective firing gunshots at the vehicle that struck the officer.
Shooting at Kosciuszko Park, at least 1 injured
At least one person is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Kosciuszko Park Monday night, according to Milwaukee police.
wlip.com
One Injured in Sunday Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that they were on the scene of a stabbing yesterday. It happened at a southside Kenosha mobile home park. One person was left with serious injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital. A suspect is in custody and police report...
Police officer hurt after suspect hits him with car during chase, police say
A Milwaukee police officer was hurt when a suspect intentionally hit him with their car during a chase, Chief Jeffrey Norman said Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Boy, grandma shot at park near 21st and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A 2-year-old boy, his grandma and one other person were shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting near 21st and Keefe happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said shooters fired "several" shots from a vehicle and hit a 20-year-old man. The shots also hit a 74-year-old woman who was at a park with her grandson, the 2-year-old.
WISN
Shooting report at Kosciusko Park
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of a shooting at Kosciuszko Park Monday evening. The sheriff's office tells 12 News a male victim at the scene that was shot multiple times near the basketball courts. The victim was taken by emergency crews to an area...
WISN
Milwaukee police officer struck by vehicle during chase
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was struck by a vehicle right before noon Tuesday near 40th Street and Villard Avenue. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers were conducting an investigation at a house at 41st Street and Eggert Place involving illegal possession of firearms and distribution of heroin and cocaine.
26-year-old man shot, killed near Milwaukee's Tiefenthaler Park, police say
According to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot and killed at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of W. Cherry St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer struck by vehicle, detective fires shots; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is hurt after being struck by a vehicle near 40th and Villard shortly before noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4. This was just one in a sequence of events that eventually led to a detective firing gunshots at the vehicle that struck the officer. Officials...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette police: Shots fired near 20th and Michigan
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4 responded to a shots fired incident near 20th and Michigan. A witness told police that shots were exchanged between occupants of a sedan and an SUV at the intersection around 3:20 p.m. Police said Both vehicles fled south on 20th Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police chase, shots fired; Eagle man sentenced
EAGLE, Wis. - An Eagle man has been sentenced to three years behind bars after a report of reckless driving led to a police chase and shots fired in February. Steven James, 38, pleaded guilty in July to OWI (third offense), second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding police. Additional charges were dismissed.
wlip.com
Shooting Victims Found Dead in Zion, Investigation Underway
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a weekend homicide. Officials were called on Saturday morning to the 29-hundred block of Gabriel Avenue for an unresponsive person lying in a driveway. When officers arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old male deceased of what appeared to be gunshot wounds. That victim has not been identified at this point. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force has been called in to assist Zion Police in the ongoing investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest man accused of killing transgender woman Regina Allen
Milwaukee police confirm they have arrested 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird in connection to the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Regina Allen.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha parade attack timeline
Prosecutors say Darrell Brooks killed six and injured more than 60 in just minutes, his SUV careening through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021. Some witnesses said he appeared to be avoiding cars but not people.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday, Oct. 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 30th and Pierce. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical
MILWAUKEE - Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2. The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon fatal party stabbing, Milwaukee man charged with homicide
MEQUON, Wis. - Kevin Nguyen, 52, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Oct. 2 fatal stabbing during a party at a home in Mequon. Police were flagged down near the home on Obikoba Circle around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2. They found a man,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police presence; 40th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant Milwaukee police presence near 40th and Villard on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Milwaukee police say a briefing will be held shortly on this incident. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man in custody
Clayton Hubbird is now in custody, accused of fatally shooting Regina "Mya" Allen, a Milwaukee transgender woman. Police say before she died, she told investigators where she met her killer and what kind of car he drove.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee police look for shooter
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting near 29th and Wells on Saturday, Oct. 1. Police say that the shooting took place at about 5 p.m. The 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Officials are looking for the shooter. Anyone...
Comments / 9