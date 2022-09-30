ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Get your fall beer primer from Boujee Beer Mom

ST. LOUIS — This is the time of year where you set up the lawn chairs in the driveway or garage, pop open some brews and use that fire pit. It’s fall season and that mean it’s time to try all types of fall craft beers. Ashley Harmon is the Boujee Beer Mom and owner of Chillax in Wentzville.
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX2now.com

Oh the joys bok choy brings to the body

Bok Choy is part of the same family as broccoli and cauliflower, and it's available a most farmer's markets right now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Rinkel Pumpkin Farm

October is here, which means Halloween is coming.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Taco party today- celebrate national taco day with Taquería Morita

ST. LOUIS — Taquería Morita is new to the restaurant scene, but they are making up old-world recipes thanks to Chef Aaron Martinez, who draws upon his Mexican heritage. Take their menu and work your way through it this fall. You won’t be disappointed. Now that’s feeling the Morita vibes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Move Church is having a huge prayer summit

ST. LOUIS — We are two days away from the start of a prayer summit at Move Church in Florissant. Everyone is welcome for a time of prayer, praising, and pausing to see how the Holy Spirit will move. It starts Thursday, October 6th, and continues through Friday, October...
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2now.com

Move Church

We are two days away from the start of a prayer summit at Move Church in Florissant.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2now.com

Work for FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis

If you're looking for a job, look no further than St. Louis. The region is home to unique neighborhoods, affordable housing, and award-winning schools.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Work on your cardio at G3 Fitness' new trampoline health class

Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us again Sunday morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

iKarateclub has something called the roundhouse liver kick—tell

ST. LOUIS — Seventh Degree BlackBelt Ali Moseia joins us today to go over more defensive moves. One is called the roundhouse liver kick—ouch. Rest assured, once we start training with Ali, we will be ready for any situation. Visit: iKarateclub.com for all classes and sessions this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

No injuries after house fire in south St. Louis

There are no injuries after a home in south St. Louis caught fire Monday morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Illinois locals to speak against building of CBD warehouse across from school

One man's zoning request in Shiloh, Illinois has some people planning to speak out.
SHILOH, IL

