ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

AP source: Celtics agree to terms with big man Blake Griffin

By JIMMY GOLEN
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjoo5_0iGwR3lK00

BOSTON — (AP) — Veteran big man Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person confirmed the move to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.

Griffin, 33, should help the defending Eastern Conference champions weather the absence of center Robert Williams III, who is expected to miss 8-12 weeks after knee surgery. Seven-footer Luke Kornet sprained his ankle shortly after the start of training camp this week.

The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick, Griffin is a six-time All-Star who averaged career lows of 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17 minutes with the Brooklyn Nets last season. In 12 NBA seasons, he averaged 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

Islanders agree to terms with Barzal on 8-year extension

Mathew Barzal has agreed to terms with the New York Islanders on an eight-year extension, a move that keeps the franchise's top forward under contract for the balance of his prime. The deal is worth $73.2 million with an annual salary cap hit of $9.15 million, according to a person...
NHL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Beyond the grunt: Umpires mic up, and baseball changes a bit

NEW YORK — (AP) — After a century and a half of Major League Baseball — after generations of grunts and growls, of muffled shouts and dramatic arm gestures and a cultivated sense of remoteness — something quietly extraordinary happened to the national pastime this year: The umpires began talking to the world.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Luke Kornet
Boston 25 News WFXT

Report: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers

The marriage between NFL superstar Tom Brady and his fashion model wife, Gisele Bündchen, could be nearing an end, according to a new report. The couple has been living separately for the last couple of months following an “epic fight” and they have now hired divorce lawyers, the New York Post’s Page Six reported.
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Final Red Sox homestand of the year is one of lasts

This late into the MLB season, it’s not uncommon for organizations and fans of teams out of the postseason race to be more focused on the coming offseason than the on-field result. But the Red Sox still have a few games to play at Fenway this season. And before the focus entirely shifts to the offseason, fans might want to take stock of some sights that are unlikely to be seen again in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tiger Woods yet to announce if he joins strong Bahamas field

Tiger Woods has another loaded field for his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods on Tuesday announced 17 players for the 20-man field, and all but four are from the top 21 in the world ranking. Still to be announced is whether the player at No. 1,195 in the world — Woods — will tee it up at Albany.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Celtics#The Associated Press#Espn#Eastern Conference
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fantasy Football Flashback: Lions lead Week 4's list of the most reliable players

This week's edition of Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players, is a wacky one. There are many surprising names and very few traditional stars. As you'll see below, the fallout from the 48-45 bonanza in Detroit spurred many fantasy teams to victory. You can view the full list of Week 5's top performers, while we use this space to focus on the true difference-makers.
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
131K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy