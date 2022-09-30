ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD arrests man accused in fatal stabbing on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of another man during a confrontation on the East Side, according to booking records. Records show Fred Butler, 61, was booked on Monday and charged with murder. He is accused of fatally stabbing Laron Agent, 62, on Sunday in the 1200 block of N. Walters St., near Hays Street.
KTSA

San Antonio police issue CLEAR Alert for missing woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding a missing woman who disappeared Monday morning. Investigators say 48-year-old Cheryl Kelly was last seen at 9:16 a.m. in the 3800 block of Tavern Oaks in San Antonio. Kelly was reportedly in a Silver 2015 GMC ACADIA with a Texas license plate reading KYX7008.
KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
