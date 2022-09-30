Read full article on original website
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible for a robbery of a far North Side music store. The incident occurred Wednesday, Aug. 31 around 6:30 p.m. at Hillje Music Center, located in the 18100 block of US Highway 281 North, not far from Henderson Pass and the intersection with Loop 1604.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of an Academy Sports and Outdoors store on the city’s Northeast Side. The incident occurred on August 19 at the 2700 block of NE Loop 410, according to SAPD. According...
The woman who died was 25 years old.
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of another man during a confrontation on the East Side, according to booking records. Records show Fred Butler, 61, was booked on Monday and charged with murder. He is accused of fatally stabbing Laron Agent, 62, on Sunday in the 1200 block of N. Walters St., near Hays Street.
SAN ANTONIO — An innocent woman is dead and an Airbnb tenant was injured following a deadly shooting on San Antonio's far west side that happened early Tuesday morning, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office reported that around 12:30 a.m., two teens drove a stolen car by a...
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another teenager at a graduation party on the Northwest Side over the summer. Manuel Howard Hernandez was booked on Monday and charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police now say they believe they know who pulled the trigger in an apparent murder-suicide at a Southwest Side apartment complex Monday that has left two people in critical condition. Police said they believe a 20-year-old man shot his 18-year-old former girlfriend before turning...
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says two teenagers younger than 16 are in custody after they allegedly targeted the wrong house, shooting and killing a woman and injuring another in a drive-by shooting in far West Bexar County early Tuesday morning. Deputies were called around...
The man is in surgery.
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting one of his “longtime friends” in the head over money, according to San Antonio police. Benjamin Nichols, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify himself, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in a South Texas community where multiple people were reported missing in recent months say state-level law enforcement is now assisting with some of those investigations. According to Matt King, chief deputy with the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers are looking into the...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding a missing woman who disappeared Monday morning. Investigators say 48-year-old Cheryl Kelly was last seen at 9:16 a.m. in the 3800 block of Tavern Oaks in San Antonio. Kelly was reportedly in a Silver 2015 GMC ACADIA with a Texas license plate reading KYX7008.
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for running over her boyfriend and his family after an altercation escalated, according to officials. On October 1st, officers responded to the 200 block of Colima St., for an Assault in Progress. Police say Jennifer Marie Maldonado became upset about comments that...
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot by police after he hit an officer with his car Sunday night, SAPD said. Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. near the McDonald's at Blanco and West Avenue north of downtown for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived at the location,...
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after stabbing a security guard when attempting to steal from a West Side store, said San Antonio police. At 10:07 p.m. Saturday, SAPD responded to the 4700 block of West Commerce Street for a cutting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
SAN ANTONIO — A man charged in connection with a recent 48-hour SWAT standoff in southeast San Antonio is due in court Monday morning. Some of his neighbors said they will be there too, asking the judge to revoke the probation of 28-year-old Baldemar Martinez while he awaits trial.
SAN ANTONIO – Comanche Lookout Park was vandalized and a San Antonio city councilman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the vandals responsible. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry took to Twitter Saturday, expressing his concerns. “Neighbors, it has recently been brought to our attention that...
SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
Heather Ann Willms was enjoying life, she graduated from O’Connor High School in 2001 and had attended San Antonio College and Texas Lutheran University. She had five siblings and was admired by many friends, including Jose Baldomero Flores, who she and her family called Joe. Heather and Jose met...
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE -- This story now includes a statement from SeaWorld. A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after he was captured on camera assaulting an inmate in 2019 faces new criminal allegations after San Antonio police said he assaulted two people Sunday, including a 14-year-old boy, while working at SeaWorld.
