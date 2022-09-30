SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of another man during a confrontation on the East Side, according to booking records. Records show Fred Butler, 61, was booked on Monday and charged with murder. He is accused of fatally stabbing Laron Agent, 62, on Sunday in the 1200 block of N. Walters St., near Hays Street.

