Credits & Loans

Celsius Founder Reportedly Withdrew $10M in Weeks Before Bankruptcy

Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million from the cryptocurrency lender in the weeks before the company froze customer accounts and unraveled on its way toward seeking bankruptcy protection. Mashinsky allegedly withdrew the money in May, at about the same time customers were pulling their funds from the company...
TCH Outlines Best Practices for Spotting, Fixing P2P Errors

With any nascent payments offering, as consumers embrace new, digital means of transacting and volumes surge, regulations and guidelines take shape. Those rules lay out the responsibilities of various stakeholders — the senders, receivers, financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and intermediaries. They also govern what happens when things go wrong,...
Banking License Puts Profitability Within Reach for UAE Neobanks

If the Middle East was late to the neobank party, the United Arab Emirates, at least, is making strides toward the future of digital banking. In an interview with Jayesh Patel, CEO at UAE-based neobank Wio Bank, he said that the new platform emerged out of “trying to understand what the needs of the next 10 years of the digital economy are.”
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Add New Services for SMBs

Today in B2B payments, Mastercard announces new and expanded benefits available to its small- to medium-sized business (SMB) cardholders, while U.S. Bank adds a cash flow projection tool to the online dashboard for its SMB clients. Plus, Société Générale is set to acquire a majority stake in PayXpert.
US Bank Debuts Cash Flow Projection Tool for Small Businesses

U.S. Bank has launched a new online banking tool that gives small business owners a better picture of their future cash flow. The tool, now available on customers’ online dashboards, gives the bank’s small business clients a 90-day cash flow forecast, U.S. Bank said in a news release Monday (Oct. 3).
Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Launches Metaverse Grocery Experiences

Today in the connected economy, Walmart hopes to meet younger consumers in the metaverse through two new Roblox experiences. Plus, buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna teams up with CellPay to help people pay for prepaid phone minutes in installments, while Todd Crosland of CoinZoom talks to PYMNTS about his company’s non-fungible token (NFT) partnership with the Utah Jazz.
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’

Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now

Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%

I savings bonds aim to protect investors from inflation. October may be the best time to buy these bonds in recent memory. They make a good alternative to cash over the next year, and this unique opportunity won't last long. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
New York Fed Says Stablecoins Pose Threat to Financial System

The volatility of digital assets has been largely confined to the digital ecosystem and has had little effect on the traditional financial system. But that could change if the digital asset ecosystem becomes more interconnected with the traditional financial system and if it begins providing significant financial services outside that ecosystem, according to a staff report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Ikea: Home Deliveries Will Be All-Electric by 2025

Furniture giant Ikea has said all of its home deliveries will be made by electric vehicles by 2025, part of a larger bid by the Swedish company to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking to Reuters at the news service’s IMPACT conference in London Monday (Oct. 3), Ikea CEO...
Société Générale Set to Acquire Majority Stake in PayXpert

French multinational financial services company Société Générale announced Monday (Oct. 3) that it is to acquire a majority stake in PayXpert. The final acquisition remains subject to the approval of the relevant authorities, according to a press release. Neither party has revealed the value of the deal.
