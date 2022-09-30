ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks’ Boris Katchouk sidelined with ankle sprain

The Blackhawks announced late Sunday afternoon that forward Boris Katchouk will be out approximately 4-6 weeks with a left ankle sprain. Katchouk left Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings late in the third period and clearly appeared to be in some discomfort. He went straight to the locker room and did not return.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks assign Lukas Reichel, 6 others to Rockford

The Blackhawks made a third round of roster cuts before Tuesday's practice and trimmed their training camp roster to 35 players. The Blackhawks assigned forwards Cole Guttman, Lukas Reichel, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Forwards David Gust and Kale Howard were also sent to Rockford after being released from their professional tryouts.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out

The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks' Opening Night roster almost looks set

Not only is the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 season starting to take shape, but it actually looks very close to being set. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks assigned forwards David Gust, Cole Guttman, Mike Hardman, Kale Howard, Lukas Reichel, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Jakub Galvas and Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and also placed forwards Luke Philp, Brett Seney and Dylan Sikura and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin on waivers.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

And early look at the Cubs and the 2023 MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs have had a much stronger season than many expected when the 2022 regular season began. The Cubs are nowhere near .500, let alone a contender to play postseason baseball. However, they will not lose 100 games, which should be considered a small success. Cubs fans largely have...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Hayden Wesneski finishes strong in 'crazy' 2022

CINCINNATI — Who would have believed at this time last year that Hayden Wesneski, an off-the-radar Yankee prospect at high-A when the season began, would be pitching for the Cubs in October right now. “It’s been crazy,” Wesneski said after finishing his debut month with six more impressive innings...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Terry more focused on improving than role as rookie

It’s a big day for Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry. Albeit unofficial, the 20-year-old plays in his first NBA game Tuesday night when the Bulls host the New Orleans Pelicans for each teams’ preseason opener. “Honestly it hasn't even hit me yet. I was asking somebody earlier: ‘Is...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ingram, McCollum questionable for Bulls-Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans added a pair of stars to their injury report ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are both questionable for the contest, the team announced Monday evening. Third-year guard Kira Lewis remains out as he rehabs a torn ACL.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ted Lasso cast member sports Bears jacket at London game

The Chicago Bears are getting international attention. Billy Harris, who plays Colin Hughes on the hit television show "Ted Lasso," wore a Chicago Bears jacket to the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints London game. Unfortunately, the Vikings won the game after Saints kicker Will Lutz missed a "double-doink" kick to lose...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Dragić's left-handed influences include Ginóbili, Kukoč

Most of Goran Dragić's session with reporters after Monday's Chicago Bulls practice centered on the team's new-look offensive philosophy, starting point guard battle and plan to manage veteran's minutes in the preseason. But the 36-year-old that signed a minimum deal with the Bulls this offseason also received a few...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video

If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you around and through Wrigley via a drone flyover — capturing the gameday experience from the hours leading up to the first pitch to the Cubs taking the field.
