Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
Blackhawks: Another bad Stan Bowman trade rears it’s ugly head
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be a bad team in 2022-23. When that is the case this year, it is going to catch nobody by surprise. There might be some folks that don’t follow hockey that much that are taken back by it but those paying attention know what is coming.
Blackhawks’ Boris Katchouk sidelined with ankle sprain
The Blackhawks announced late Sunday afternoon that forward Boris Katchouk will be out approximately 4-6 weeks with a left ankle sprain. Katchouk left Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings late in the third period and clearly appeared to be in some discomfort. He went straight to the locker room and did not return.
Blackhawks assign Lukas Reichel, 6 others to Rockford
The Blackhawks made a third round of roster cuts before Tuesday's practice and trimmed their training camp roster to 35 players. The Blackhawks assigned forwards Cole Guttman, Lukas Reichel, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Forwards David Gust and Kale Howard were also sent to Rockford after being released from their professional tryouts.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out
The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawks' Opening Night roster almost looks set
Not only is the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 season starting to take shape, but it actually looks very close to being set. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks assigned forwards David Gust, Cole Guttman, Mike Hardman, Kale Howard, Lukas Reichel, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Jakub Galvas and Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and also placed forwards Luke Philp, Brett Seney and Dylan Sikura and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin on waivers.
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Why Cubs' Contreras ready to answer if Cardinals call
Whatever comes next for Willson Contreras in his All-Star career, he’s ready for every option, any team in free agency and considers this crossroads in his career a “goal” and a “dream coming true” that he has earned. And if anyone believes he hasn’t considered...
Contreras soaks in possible last home game with Cubs — again
If you compared Sunday’s Cubs game with that on July 26, the biggest difference probably would be a 30-degree temperature drop. All kidding aside, just like the Cubs’ final home game before the trade deadline, the Wrigley Field faithful showered Willson Contreras with love in what might have been his final home game with the team.
RELATED PEOPLE
And early look at the Cubs and the 2023 MLB Draft
The Chicago Cubs have had a much stronger season than many expected when the 2022 regular season began. The Cubs are nowhere near .500, let alone a contender to play postseason baseball. However, they will not lose 100 games, which should be considered a small success. Cubs fans largely have...
Stalock grateful for chance with Hawks after myocarditis
Over the last three years, Alex Stalock has played in only one NHL game. That's because he was diagnosed with myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — in November of 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. Stalock said he met with at least five different cardiologists,...
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
Cubs' Hayden Wesneski finishes strong in 'crazy' 2022
CINCINNATI — Who would have believed at this time last year that Hayden Wesneski, an off-the-radar Yankee prospect at high-A when the season began, would be pitching for the Cubs in October right now. “It’s been crazy,” Wesneski said after finishing his debut month with six more impressive innings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to watch Bulls' preseason opener vs. Pelicans, Zion
After a long summer away, the Chicago Bulls are back. Tuesday night, the team opens its four-game 2022 preseason schedule by hosting Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center. Here is the viewing and streaming info for the game:. When is the Bulls' preseason game vs....
Terry more focused on improving than role as rookie
It’s a big day for Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry. Albeit unofficial, the 20-year-old plays in his first NBA game Tuesday night when the Bulls host the New Orleans Pelicans for each teams’ preseason opener. “Honestly it hasn't even hit me yet. I was asking somebody earlier: ‘Is...
Ingram, McCollum questionable for Bulls-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans added a pair of stars to their injury report ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are both questionable for the contest, the team announced Monday evening. Third-year guard Kira Lewis remains out as he rehabs a torn ACL.
Ted Lasso cast member sports Bears jacket at London game
The Chicago Bears are getting international attention. Billy Harris, who plays Colin Hughes on the hit television show "Ted Lasso," wore a Chicago Bears jacket to the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints London game. Unfortunately, the Vikings won the game after Saints kicker Will Lutz missed a "double-doink" kick to lose...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stroman nabs top spot in Cubs 2023 Rotation Power Rankings
It took Marcus Stroman two weeks in April to get his season on track, another two weeks in May to get back from a COVID bout and more than a month to come back from a sore shoulder that surfaced in June. But on Sunday it took just one start...
Dragić's left-handed influences include Ginóbili, Kukoč
Most of Goran Dragić's session with reporters after Monday's Chicago Bulls practice centered on the team's new-look offensive philosophy, starting point guard battle and plan to manage veteran's minutes in the preseason. But the 36-year-old that signed a minimum deal with the Bulls this offseason also received a few...
Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video
If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you around and through Wrigley via a drone flyover — capturing the gameday experience from the hours leading up to the first pitch to the Cubs taking the field.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0